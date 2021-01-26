Baby bottle campaign benefits Pregnancy Resources

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

“Baby Bottle Boomerang” to benefit Pregnancy Resources is underway and contributions collected will help provide services and supplies for the centers in Davenport, Moline and the Mobile Medical Unit.

The Baby Bottle Campaign, hosted annually by Pregnancy Resources, is a fundraising effort that allows individuals and families to support the work of Pregnancy Resources in a simple yet profound way. Funds raised help advance the holistic mission of Pregnancy Resources in providing life-affirming limited medical care, education, and ongoing support to moms and dads in the Quad City area and surrounding communities.

Anyone interested in helping by donating can obtain an empty baby bottle at either of the two Centers, 3825 16th St., Moline, or at 2706 West Central Park in Davenport. The empty baby bottles, which can be filled with change, bills or checks, also are available at many area churches. For more information, call Liz Ryan, outreach and events coordinator, at 309-797-3636. Ryan said, “We encourage families to keep the baby bottles for three to four weeks and then return them.”

Sandy French, Geneseo, a services coordinator for Pregnancy Resources, shared an update of what has been happening at Pregnancy Resources during “the crazy year of 2020 and beyond,” she said.

“Pregnancy Resources has kept its doors open during Covid-19 and provided 1-on-1 services while lots of other centers closed,” French said. “Some centers called us to provide services if their clients could get to us; some individuals drove over an hour to get to us for services and classes.”

She said the Center experienced a large increase over the previous year – over 4,000 visits equaling about 350 per month…”We also did parking lot delivery of emergency diapers and clothing bags when we weren’t able to hold classes,” she said. “We had an 85 percent increase in the number dads; 503 men came through our doors and received information on fetal development, abortion options, education and Dad-coaching – an incredible positive impact on fatherhood.”

“A whopping 80 percent of people who came in during Covid were abortion-minded this year,” French said. “We were able to offer physical help and hope through Jesus Christ.”

“Pregnancy Resources helped in making three adoption placements, and French said, “One of those was a highly abortion-determined young lady who had kept her pregnancy hidden and was even willing to consider self-harm to induce abortion. She was 36 weeks pregnant when she came to us. We shared information and services and encouraged her to tell her family; that was an important turning point for her. Two days later she came back in and made an adoption plan. Although she wasn’t ready to parent, she gave life to her baby.”

French and a co-facilitator presented two series of 10-post-abortion healing classes for five ladies and French said, “We used our ‘Forgiven and Set Free Bible’ study curriculum. What a gift for them and us!”