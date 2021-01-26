Health career scholarships available at Hammond-Henry

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Applications for the Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary Health Career Scholarships are available online or at the Volunteer Office at Hammond-Henry. The scholarships are for students who reside in the Hammond-Henry Hospital District or have graduated from Geneseo, Cambridge or Annawan School District and are enrolled in an accredited health career program.

Deadline to submit an application for the 2021-2022 school year is May 1, 2021. Application forms and information is available online at www.hammondhenry.com/participate/volunteer/auxiliary-health-career-scholarships.

Local scholarship winners will be introduced at the Hospital Auxiliary Ice Cream Social on Thursday, June 10, in Geneseo City Park.

Applications for the Illinois Hospital Association Educational Scholarships are also available. Information for the State Scholarships is due by April 15, 2021, and applications soon will be available at Hammond-Henry Hospital or on the IHA Today website at www.team.iha.org/member-resources/constituency-sections/constituency-on-volunteers-resources.

For more information, contact Julie West, Volunteer Manager, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, 309-944-9130.