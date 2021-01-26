Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 2, 2006

The auction for Cambridge Main Street on Saturday, Jan. 28 set a new record for the organization. A total of $9,64.50 was raised through cash donations and the auction, which included about 150 items at Stenzel’s Collectors Hall in downtown Cambridge.

Two Cambridge Junior High students earned Judge’s choice awards during the Illinois Elementary School Association speech contest Saturday, Nov. 5. The judge’s choice award is bestowed on winners by the judges. Seventh grade winners Reva Legate and Chandra Moets received the honor with their duet, “A Banquet of Friendship.”

Four members of the Cambridge High School speech team took part in two competitions recently. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the team competed in the Lincoln Trail Conference Speech Meet at United High School where Petra Vidakovich received a third place in poetry and Renee Legate earned a second place award in special occasion speaking. Brinton Vincent and Kellie Doyle placed fourth in prose and radio. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the group went to the River Ridge Speech Meet at River Ridge High School in Hanover. Legate received a sixth place award in SOS. Vidakovich received a sixth place award in verse and the two girls received a sixth place in humorous duet acting. “The kids did a magnificent job of representing our school,” noted Candy Tschappat, speech team sponsor “They are truly a group of kids to be proud of.”

Henry County Health Department Home Health Aide, Marta Licht receives the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Nursing Geriatric Education Program’s Excellence in Care Provision to older Adults Award from Leah McDowell, Rn, BSN the Geriatric Program’s Project Director.

25 Years Ago

February 1, 1996

Amy Jeffries, 19, represented Henry County in the finals of the Illinois County Fair Talent Contest, held in Springfield on Saturday, January 20.

Court candidates have been announced for the FFA and FHA winter formal to be held Saturday, February from 8 -11 p.m., with coronation set for 9:0 p.m. Candidates are Stacy Ericson, Sue Cauwels, Culley Medley, Chad Blackert, Melissa Grant, Bucky Medley, Emily Knox, Kate Yarger, Summer VanDine, Kurt Maeretns, Jake DeDecker and Lonny Maze.

John W. Kenwood of Cambridge was honored at a January meeting of Cambridge Masonic Lodge as a 65 year Mason, He first joined Melvin Lodge #811 in 1931. After moving to Cambridge, he transferred his membership to Cambridge Lodge #49 in 19951. Master of the lodge, Duane H. Else, president presented Mr. Kenward with a lapel pin.

Russell Charlet and Earl Stackhouse both of Cambridge, were honored in December for being 50 year members of Cambridge Masonic Lodge. Area Deputy Grand Master, N. LaVern Robertson, presented each of the honorees with a 50 year certificate, card and lapel pin.

50 Years Ago

February 11, 1971

Debra Johnson and Leland Freberg were presented history awards, and Lori Hanson and Freberg received Good Citizenship awards Saturday, Feb. 6, during a meeting of the Cambridge Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. All are Cambridge eighth grade pupils.

Bonnie K. Keeney, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Keeney of Route 2, Cambridge has been chosen to receive the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow 1971 award for Cambridge High School.

These Cambridge Scouts created this display in the Peoples National Bank for Scout Week, Sunday through this coming Saturday. Scouts are Robert Sandberg, Mark Legate, Kevin Johnson and Donovan Downing. The annual Blue and Gold banquet is slated for Sunday, Feb. 28 in the grade school gymnasium.

Henry County Pork Producers board of directors elected officers during meeting Monday night, Feb 8 in the extension building, Cambridge. The new officers are Bob Jones, of Colona, president, Don Hollins of Orion, county representative to the state Pork Producers board, Dan Hoge of Cambridge,secretary-treasurer, Lyn DeDecker of Colona, alternate county representative and Ed Bates of Galva, vice president.

100 Years Ago

January 27, 1921

At a special meeting of Mystic Chapter No 140, OE held Tuesday evening Miss Mary E. Farrar installed the officers for the ensuing year. Miss Farrar was assisted by Mrs. Ella Powell as Marshal. After the installing ceremonies a program consisting of several selections by the McCahon Johnson Fierce Orchestra readings by Katherine Rossell and Marjory Johnson.

Frank J. Johnson shipped out a load of cattle and one of hogs to the Chicago market Wednesday he accompanied the shipment.

Basketball Moline Cardinals versus American Legion Armory Hall Thursday, January 27, 1921 8:00. The Cardinals are the fastest team in Tri-Cities composed of the Moline Federal Football Players. Dance following, 55 cents.

Ed Johnson spent yesterday in Rock Island and Davenport.