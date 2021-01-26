Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 1, 2006

These Galva High School seniors are vying for king and queen at this year’s GHS Mid Winter Dance to be held Feb. 11. They are Ann Olson, Jacob Watters, Beth Wright, Chris Anderson and Jacob Aufderhelde and Mackenzie Lee.

A white elephant auction will be the entertainment portion of this year’s Galva Chamber of Commerce annual dinner held Saturday, Feb. 11 at McKay’s Bar and Grille.

Area residents are invited to enjoy a Valentine’s evening with a Sweet Heart Dinner at United Church of Altona on Saturday, Feb. 11. The dinner will feature roast pork loin with apricot sauce. Cost is $15.00 per person.

A Reading Club for Adults will begin Wednesday, February 1 at Galva Public Library.

25 Years Ago

January 31, 1996

Members of the Galva Fire Department pose in front of the Fire and Rescue Truck at the Galva Fire Department has undergone many improvement in recent years and has once again been rated a class 5 fire department by the ISO.

Oneida Senior Citizens with December and January birthdays and anniversaries are Bill Adams, Gen Adams, Jennie Reynolds and Charles Holmes.

Stephanie A. Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Johnson of Woodhull, has received recognition on the Deans’ List for the fall semester at Bradley University in Peoria.

Corey Wexell and Kelsie Cochran serve as the holes while Ryan Felt and Jacob Simonneaux act out the part of the ground hog coming out of its hole.

50 Years Ago

February 4, 1971

Ray Dillon and Robert Tarleton were unanimously nominated as Republican candidates for the position of road commissioner and township supervisor, respectively, at the township caucus held in city hall, Tuesday night.

The annual meeting of the Galva Trading Association Company will be held Monday night and three directors will be elected and a mind reader will perform.

James Cain, formerly of Galva visited last week in the home of his uncle and aunt Mr. and Mrs. Joseph M. Talbot. He left Sunday for Moberly, Mo., where he will do student teaching in the Moberly school system. Cain is a student at a college in Kirksville, MO.

100 Years Ago

January 27, 1921

Another blow was registered against the liquor traffic Monday when local druggists received an order from Washington restricting the sale of Jamaica ginger, as it is now sold, after February 18. Since prohibition went into effect many calls have been received for the article because of the high percentage of alcohol it contains. The order received Monday places the limit of alcohol at sixty percent and forty percent ginger. After February 18 the only way to put the ninety per cent alcohol in the Jamaica ginger will be by prescription.

Galva has a regular “flop” house for stranded hoboes. What’s more, ’s being used to no small extent these winter days. “hardly a night passes but what several hoboes are allowed to sleep in the city jail,” said Chief of Police Charles Hilton yesterday. From an authentic source it has been learned that the number of “city guests” this winter exceeds that of last year. The cell room in the jail has been arranged to provide “flops” for the rod riders.

Now low levels for this season and the lowest January prices for corn and oats since 1914 were made yesterday, according to a detailed survey of the market situation released this morning by the Bureau of Markets, Department of Agriculture, Washington, D.C. Wheat dropped sharply and all grains had a lower range.

Elaborate plans are being made by the Odd Fellows in this city for entertaining the county organization here the evening of February 10. More than 300 hundred Odd Fellows from various chapters of the lodge in Henry County are expected to join in the ceremonies. Invitations have been sent to a number of Odd Fellows outside Henry County. A special program for the occasion is being planned.