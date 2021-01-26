Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Feb. 10, 2006

Ryan Daly, at kindergartner at St. Malachy’s School, put together a 100-piece puzzle on Feb. 8. On that day, elementary students in Geneseo celebrated the 100th day of school this year.

Library representative, Jim Hale and Brenda Fowler accepted a donation from Joe Mickley and Ed Helm on behalf of Hanford Insurance towards building a new library. Library board members hope to break ground yet this year on the new facility.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 9, 1996

The last day of school for Geneseo students will be Wednesday, May 29, according to the school unit district office. However, each additional snow days that is used will be added on to the end of the school year.

Geneseo Lions Club chose the theme for the Sunday, June 16 music festival at the Tuesday meeting. School Days is the theme of the 23rd annual parade with Mrs. Ben Danielson and Cora Alyce Santee as grand marshals.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 4, 1971

Postmaster, Forrest A. Holmstrom announced today that public finance windows at the Geneseo Post Office will be closed on Saturdays, starting Feb. 6. Public lobbies will be open as usual on Saturdays, for the lock-box customers. However, manned windows, providing stamps, money orders, registry, parcel post, information, and other services will be closed.

Members of the Geneseo Rotary Club were luncheon guests of Murrell Belanger during the John Deere Day luncheon Tuesday in the Belanger Farm Equipment showrooms.