Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

January 19, 2006

Jacqueline Woody, a junior at Orion High School, is the latest member of the family to earn a spot in the All-State chorus, which will perform at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 28, at Carver Arena, Peoria, Peoria Civic Center.

Jim Cooper visits with University of Illinois wrestling coach Mark Johnson during the medal round of the Orion Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21. Cooper and Johnson used to work together at Mitchell Brothers Construction, Sunny Hill. Upon his arrival in Orion on Saturday, Johnson asked if the Orion Café was still open. He was disappointed to learn if had closed several years ago.

Seminars set for Home Expo on Saturday. Lynn Lang Master Gardener and member of the Worldwide Pressed Flower Guild began garden 14 years ago, and her Orion property has been featured on garden tours.

Friday the 13th was lucky for the dart team from Sarge’s Tavern in Orion. That was the day Sarge’s won a state championship.

Team members included Sarge himself, Dale Stiles, Danny Weber, Joe DeMeyer and Jeff Whipple.

25 Years Ago

January 25, 1996

Clint Knox, a graduate of Orion High School graduate. Clint Knox is an understudy in the production of “Bus Stop” by William Inge at Eureka College, Eureka, where he is a freshman.

Paul Fliege, a graduate of Orion High School, has been named to the president’s list at Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Missouri for the fall semester of 1995.

Tricia Wallin has bowled over judges at the Illinois Music Educators Association (IMEA) district festival with her mastery of the clarinet family’s largest members playing the contrabass clarinet.

Orion High School’s Scholastic Bowl team finished third in its pool at the first varsity tournament of the year, Coach Shelly Hutton said. Those on the team are Evan Harris, Zak Kordik, Aaron Patton, Chad Kent and Anna Trego.

50 Years Ago

January 28, 1971

Friday night the Orion Chargers took on the league leading Cambridge Vikings at the Orion gym and came away with a 58-40 victory. The win pulled the Chargers into a first place tie in the Cornbelt Conference with Cambridge. Both have 6-1 records.

The Orion Women’s Bowling Association held their annual city tournament through three weeks, January 8-25.

First team winner was Lois Clippers, consisting of members Lois Lief, Pearl Sundvall, Rose Lee, Sharon Yerkey and Janice Pappas. Second place winner was Quent’s Quints; third Samstone’s; fourth, Crème Puffs; fifth, Robinson’s; sixth, Myers Plumbing and seventh, Osco Lumber.

Mr. and Mrs. James Bepover of Rolling Meadows, Minn, were guests Tuesday in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Dale McKeag.

100 Years Ago

January 27, 1921

At a recent meeting of the community high school board of district196, the Board of Education adopted a plan for the new building to be erected in Orion.

The Sherrard Power System of Orion has filed a petition with the state public utilities commission, asking for the approval of an agreement with the Reynolds Light & Power Co., by which the local company shall operate the electric service at Reynolds.

We are now delivering Coal Valley coal at 25 cents per bushels. Ekstadt Lumber co.

An ice company, composed of twenty-five stockholders, has been organized here during the past week to supply the village and community with ice next summer. A large house will be erected on the C.R.I &P right-of-way at once, and the ice will be shipped in, not depending on home supply.