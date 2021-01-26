Orion firefighters offer raffle

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Instead of the traditional pancake breakfast and small-item raffle, the Orion Fire Department will raffle off five large-item packages valued at $400 or more on Sunday, March 14.

Only 250 tickets will be sold for the raffle, with all proceeds going directly to the fire department. To purchase a ticket, text or call (309) 236-3417, send a message to orionfpd@gmail.com, or contact any fire department member.

All purchased tickets will be deposited in one bucket for the drawing, which will be streamed live on the Orion Community Fire Protection District’s Facebook page. During the drawing, the firefighters will announce which package they are awarding before reaching into the bucket for the winning ticket.

Packages with estimated values include:

• Campfire ($450): Fire pit, wood, two lawn chairs, skewers, skillet and yard games.

• Child’s ride-on tractor ($500): John Deere Gator XUV 550 and spare 12V battery.

• Apple ($450): iWatch and Air Pods.

• DeWalt ($425): ToughSystem radio, drill kit and hand tools.

• Yeti (400): Cooler, ice pack, tumbler and various sizes of Colster can insulators.