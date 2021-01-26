Orion schools returning to five days in class

by Mindy Carls correspondent

On Monday, Feb. 1, Orion students will return to in-person learning five days a week, Orion school board members learned on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Early dismissal times will remain 2:02 p.m. for C.R. Hanna Elementary School, 2:06 p.m. for Orion High School and 2:12 p.m. for Orion Middle School.

After dismissal, teachers will have time to assist all-remote learning students and plan lessons for them. Remote learners who want to return to the classroom will be able to do so when the third quarter ends Friday, March 12.

The Henry County Health Department and the Bureau, Henry and Stark Regional Office of Education arranged for 111 Orion faculty and staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, OHS Principal Nathan DeBaillie said.

Personnel changes

The board hired Heather Larkins as a special education teacher for the rest of the school year.

Thomas Smith was hired as the varsity baseball coach.

The board decided to continue with Gorenz & Associates, Ltd., as the district auditor.

Board members approved the revised job description for district mechanic. The revised document brings the list of responsibilities up to date. The current mechanic, Bill Troutwine, is retiring at the end of the school year, and the revised job description will be used to hire his replacement.

In other business

• Pre-school screening will be Wednesday, March 24, and kindergarten roundup on Wednesday, April 14.

• All three Orion schools received funds from the Wyman R. Coulter Trust, and the Lowell N. Johnson Charitable Foundation funded grants for both C.R. Hanna and Orion Middle School.

• Dr. Laura Nelson presented board members with the OMS Writing Handbook, which Jen Maertens, Jenna Muñoz, Jaclyn Marta and Denise Lund prepared.

• Orion Music Boosters needs new officers, the board learned.

• Orion Athletic Booster Club raised $6,200 from the third annual Roger Woodley Memorial Golf Tournament and $604 from the cookout at the Corn Crib.

• OMS honored World War II veteran Toby Stoudt on Friday, Dec. 18, Nelson told the board. They sang holiday carols and gave him Christmas cards.

• OMS and OHS will have a band concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.

• Orion PTA will meet at 6 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 22 and March 22 at The O Kitchen and Tap.

• Spring break will be Monday, March 29, through Monday, April 5.