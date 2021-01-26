Police News

Geneseo Republic

Henry County Sheriff's Office

-On Sunday, January 10th at 1:49A.M., Henry County Deputies had responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on E2700 St. north of Kewanee. No injuries were reported. After follow-up investigation of the crash Deputies issued the driver of the vehicle, Jerod Larson (age 28) of Rock Island, IL., notice to appear citations for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

-On Tuesday, January 19th at 7:30A.M., Henry County Deputies had responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on N900 Ave. northeast of Kewanee. No injuries were reported. After follow-up investigation of the crash Deputies issued the driver of the vehicle, Gracie Fitzsimmons (age 19) of Kewanee, IL., a citation for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

-On Monday, January 18th at 5:05A.M., Henry County Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Il. Hwy. 82 East of Cambridge. Minor non-life threatening injuries were reported. The driver of one vehicle, Travis Bantz (age 24) of Cambridge, IL., was issued a citation for failing to yield while turning left.

-On Thursday, January 21st, at 5:29P.M. Henry County Cambridge Division Deputy made a traffic stop on W. North St. in Cambridge. The driver of the vehicle, Alexis Carlson (age 19) of Cambridge, was issued a written warning for improper parking in the roadway as well as a criminal notice to appear in court for the charge of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

-On Saturday, January 23rd, at 8:11A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Atkinson. The driver of the vehicle, Lamont Monger (age 28) of Chicago, IL., was issued notice to appear citations for a misdemeanor speeding violation (104mph in a 70mph zone) and driving on a suspended drivers license.

-On Sunday, January 24th, at 11:46A.M. Henry County Orion Division Deputy made a traffic stop on 5th St. in Orion. The driver of the vehicle, Justin Francis (age 40) of Orion, IL., was issued notice to appear citations for driving on a suspended drivers license and operating a vehicle with expired registration. He was also arrested on a Henry County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for the original offense of driving on a suspended drivers license. He was also arrested on a Rock Island County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on the original charge of DUI.

-On Sunday, January 24th, at 12:44P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Geneseo. The driver of the vehicle, Kevin Rogers (age 19) of Claymont, DE., was issued a notice to appear citation for a misdemeanor speeding violation (104mph in a 70mph zone).

Galva Police Department

January 18

Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of SE 6th Street for a loud music complaint.

January 19

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SE 2nd Street for a disabled and abandoned vehicle complaint. The owner was contacted and the vehicle was ultimately towed.

Officer met with a complainant at the Galva PD in reference to a missing juvenile. The juvenile was located and returned home.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on SW 4th Street to remove an unwanted subject. The subject was gone upon officer's arrival.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Main Street in reference to a harassment complaint.

As the result of an investigation for a bad checks case, Richard Vedell, 56, Victoria, was arrested for deceptive practices. He was released with a notice to appear in court.

January 20

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Front St to investigate an altercation that happened over the weekend.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of NE 6th Street for a 9-1-1 hang up call. Officer checked the area and was not able to locate anyone needing assistance.

Officer was dispatched to the 900 block of SE 2nd Street for a harassment complaint.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on SW 4th Street for a welfare check. The subject was fine.

Officer was dispatched to assist a citizen in the 00 block of SW 4th Street.

January 21

Officer was contacted by an official in DuPage Co in reference to a juvenile warrant that had been issued on a Galva resident. Officer located the 16 year old juvenile in the downtown area. Juvenile was transported to the Henry Co jail and turned over to an employee of the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Facility.

Officer was dispatched to the west end of town for a reckless driving complaint on Route 34. The vehicle in question had already made it home.

January 22

Officer was dispatched to assist a citizen in the 00 block of NE 4th Ave.

Officer was dispatched to a trespassing complaint in the 00 block of Morgan Road.

Officer went to the 400 block of East Division Street to attempt to locate a wanted subject. As the result, Dyamonte Jyavante, 47, Galva, was arrested on a Henry Co warrant for failure to appear in court on the charge of speeding and not having a valid drivers license. He also had a Bureau Co warrant for failure to appear on not having a valid drivers license. Due to COVID restrictions, he was given notice to appear in each court and released.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of NE 1st Street for a loose dog complaint. Officer was not able to locate dog.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of SW 9th Ave for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be an accidental mis dial.

January 23

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of Morgan Road for a civil standby involving a landlord / tenant dispute.

January 24

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of NE 1st Street for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be an accidental pocket dial.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of NW 8th Street for a trespassing / neighbor dispute.

Officer was dispatched to the 900 block of NW 6th Street for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be an accidental mis dial.

Geneseo Police Department

01/19/2021 Violation order of Protection-N. DivisionStreet, Officers responded to a reported violation of order of protection. The suspect was reported to have sent messages to the protected person. This information was forwarded to the States Attorney’s Office for review.

01/20/2021 Disorderly Conduct-N. Meadow Street, the complainant reported an unknown person opened the door to the residence however was scared off by a barking dog.

01/20/2021 Violation order of Protection-N. DivisionStreet, Officers responded to a reported violation of order of protection.The suspect was reported to have left voice messages to the protected person. This information was forwarded to the States Attorney’s Office for review.

01/21/2021 Disorderly Conduct-N. Main Street, the complainant reported a subject threw a popsicle onto the windshield of their vehicle

01/21/2021 Theft under $500-S. Oakwood Avenue-The complainant reported the theft of $43.26 in gas.

01/15/2021Disorderly Conduct-E. Main Street, the complainant reported a subject threw barbeque sauce onto their vehicle.