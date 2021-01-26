Three running for Orion School Board

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Three candidates are seeking seats on the Orion school board in the non-partisan election on Tuesday, April 6.

They are Heather Carlson-Hoftender and incumbents Brandon Cooper and Aaron Kayser. Successful candidates will serve four-year terms ending in April 2025.

Incumbent Christi Monson, a resident of Andover Township, is not running for re-election.

The district was created with a maximum of three members from any township. Cooper, Kayser and Carlson-Hoftender are residents of Western Township. Incumbent Karl Kane, who is not up for re-election until 2023, is from the same township.

That means only two of the three candidates will be elected on April 6. The board will have a vacancy and will follow its procedures for filling it with a resident of Lynn, Andover, Osco, Colona, Rural, Edford or Coal Valley 1 townships.

Of the current members serving until 2023, Abbott and Nightingale are from Rural Township and board president Peter Nedved is from Colona Township.

There is no requirement to have a representative from any township or from each township.