Health Department releases weekly data

The Henry and Stark County Health Departments announce they have a cumulative total of 4135 “Confirmed Positive” and “Probable” Cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Henry County and 501 “Confirmed Positive” and “Probable” Cases in Stark County. The Department is now releasing its weekly “current data” on confirmed positive and probable cases:

Henry County Cumulative Confirmed Positive and Probable Covid-19 Cases: *4135

Henry County Current Active Cases: *112

Henry County Deaths: *46

Stark County Cumulative Confirmed Positive and Probable Covid-19 Cases: *501

Stark County Current Active Cases: *5

Stark County Deaths: *19

Henry & Stark County Cumulative Confirmed Positive & Probable Covid-19 Cases: *4636

Henry & Stark County Current Active Covid-19 Cases: *117

*Based On Confirmed Positive and Probable Covid-19 Cases As Of 1-26-21, Cumulative & Current Totals.

The Health Department notes, “Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning November 6, 2020 and going forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once. Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately.”

The Health Department notes as we learn more about how the virus is spread throughout our county, state, and nation our reporting mechanisms will change and be tweaked in order to give people a better understanding. By combining the positive by test and probable cases, we now have a greater understanding and more accurate knowledge of the Covid-19 virus’ reach and effect in our communities.

The Health Department releases this recovery information on confirmed positive and probable cases in Henry and Stark Counties on a weekly basis