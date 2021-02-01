Cambridge moves closer to bandshell completion

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Completion of the new band shell in College Square Park moved another step forward at the recent Cambridge Village Board meeting when board members approved a bid of $5,500 for wiring from Hutchinson Electric; Cambridge.

Village administrator Steve Brown said it is hoped to add a back wall to the band shell that will be appropriate for acknowledgment of sponsors. Construction of the new wave-design band shell was completed last fall as was the outcropping stone landscaping and seeding for an outdoor gathering area in front of the structure.

The band shell was constructed with funds that included a grant of $20,000 and donations from the community in addition to many volunteer hours.

The board also:

-Approved a $100 donation to Trees Forever, a non-profit agency based in Marion, Iowa, that promotes planting trees with educational programs and community plantings. Brown said this year the village has qualified for a $2,000 grant from Trees Forever that will be used to add additional tree plantings in village parks, and he added that Trees Forever also donated the trees that are planted on the boulevard on the north side of the Henry County Court House.

-Approved a 12-month extension with Mel Foster Co. to continue marketing village-owned properties.