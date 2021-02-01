Hospital Foundation Giving Project a success

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Claudia Loucks

The Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation set a goal to raise $35,000 in the 2020 Giving Project, and donations far exceeded that goal.

Darcy Hepner, Foundation Manager, thanked the community for their support when she announced the Giving Project raised over $65,000, and she said, “The Foundation would like to thank the donors from Geneseo and the surrounding communities that made the 2020 Giving Project a huge success. The goal for the campaign was $35,000 and an amazing total of over $65,000 was raised to purchase 12 CAPR (Controlled Air Purifying Respirator) helmets, two monitors and two temperature scanners.”

Hepner said additional funds will be reserved for other supplies needed in the fight against Covid.

The temperature scanners are in use at both the north and east entrances to the hospital.

“Visitors and patients of the hospital can walk up to the self-temperature taking scanner, receive a temperature reading and head to their destination within the hospital,” Hepner said. “Screening questions continue to be asked of the visitors and patients as well.”

The temperature scanners can also detect mask-wearing compliance and Hepner added, “This addition to the fight against Covid-19 promotes staff safety.”

In addition to the temperature scanners, the Giving Project also made it possible for the Foundation to purchase CAPR helmets, which are in use at the hospital.

Hepner explained the helmets utilize a filtered air-blower that delivers clean breathing air for the wearer and provides hospital front-line workers with enhanced protection and comfort.

“The helmets also improve communication between staff and patients, as the entire face of the staff member is visible,” she said. This new defense against the Covid-19 virus has been greatly welcomed by Hammond-Henry Hospital staff.”

Funds raised from the Giving Project were also used to buy two monitors for Acute Care on the medical/surgical floor.

Hepner said the monitors will provide nursing staff with pertinent patient vitals including blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen levels.

The monitors will be used for both Covid positive and negative patients