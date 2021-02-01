Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 8, 2006

The Galva Rotary Club on Monday honored local volunteers for their effort in various capacities. They are Warren Schulz, Alan Ericson, Pat Duytschaver, Deb Larson, Mary Norbom, Denny Tarleton, Brian Robbins, Don Hagaman, Pup Dennison, Pat Raley, John VanDeVelde, Pete VanDevelde, Tom and Cindy Nash, Wayne McIntire, Rebecca Duytschaver and Sami Robbins.

The next Senior Citizens Computer Class scheduled at Galva High School will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The class is for persons 45 and over. Admission is free.

The Galva High School dance/drill team, earned the right Saturday to compete at the state finals competition by performing their “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” routine with excellence.

Steve Holden of Bishop Hill, who has been employed at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site for nearly 16 years, has been named site manager of the historic Galesburg tourist attraction effective Feb. 1.

25 Years Ago

February 7, 1996

Students in Mrs. Poock’s 4th grade reading class at Galva Elementary colored a 20 foot long Pilot Whale as a part of a two-week study about whales. Poock said it took the 20 students about 30 minutes to color in the life size whale, but they longer have any blue crayons left. Smaller pictures of different types of whales can also be found hanging on the wall. Each picture features

an original picture of a particular whale and a little background information. Poock says that during the second week of the project, kids will write an essay about a whale and will collect pennies to help sponsor a whale. The class needs $17 to adopt a whale through a program that will see the money is used to help keep a whale safe and well cared for.

Scott Sallee, a 12 year veteran of Gateway CO-OP, has been named Sales Manager. Scott will assume his new duties on Feb. 19. He will be responsible for directing and coordinating Gateway’s sales staff of seven persons along with personally calling on patrons and prospects within a sales territory.

The Jan 30 meeting of the Oneida Senior Citizens was a lunch at Sirloin Stockade in Galesburg with 20 members present. The group meets each Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Oneida Presbyterian Church except for the fifth Tuesday of a month when the group meets at a variety of local restaurants. Area senior citizens are invited to attend.

Galva High School senior Kreg Ruhl and Galva Junior High School 8th grader Dustin Lee have been named the January Students of the Month.

50 Years Ago

February 11, 1971

Jack Johnson has joined the staff of the Galva News and will be handling all advertising accounts for the Galva News, Woodhull Dispatch and WROVA Reporter.

Candidates for three city offices were chosen at a People’s Party caucus held in the City Administration Building on Monday night. They are James B. Young, nominated for mayor; Homer Pryor, nominated for city clerk; and Robert Leaf, nominated for city treasurer. All are incumbents to those offices.

The Junior Camp Fire Girls elected Carlin Puckett president. Other officers elected were Sheri Freed, vice-president, Lisa Larson, secretary, Carrie Brooks, treasurer and Debbie Olander, scribe and Pam Berg, Sandy Kirklin and Susan Tracy are the scrapbook keepers.

100 Years Ago

February 4, 1921

Mrs. W. J. Spire was pleasantly surprised Wednesday afternoon when twenty-four members of Mrs. C. E. Mitchell’s Sunday School class visited the Congregational parsonage and presented her with a quantity of canned fruit and jelly. The visitors spent the afternoon at the parsonage and discussed plans for a campaign on work and sociability.

An unusual incident was revealed this week by Roy Engstrand, of the Houghton Lumber Company in this city. “We recently ordered a shipment of fir from a lumber mill in the state of Washington,” he explained “To our surprise we discovered that the freight charges on the consignment were larger than the cost of the lumber. Of course, we can be thankful that this is not the case in all shipments of lumber” concluded Mr. Engstrand.

Martin Graham of Galesburg spent the week-end here with an aunt, Miss Margaret Graham.

Miss Louise Johnson of Altona spent Tuesday here with Mrs. J. A. Bogren.