Galva Fire Dept selling 911 address signs

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The Galva Fire Department is selling reflective address signs. The signs are about 4 inches by 14 inches and are $25.

They are painted green with white letters and help for emergency vehicles to find your residence.

The project is helping the firemen raise a little money because they had to cancel their annual hog roast in August due to the pandemic.

Fire Chief Nate Byers said that they fit on rural mailboxes but have been also popular with residents in town.

If you would like to order one, please call 309-932-2114 and leave a message or call Galva City Hall at 309-932-2555 and a firemen will call you back.