Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 9, 2006

The auction of Cambridge Main Street on Saturday, Jan. 28, set a new record for the organization. A total of $9,634.50 was raised through cash donations and item auctioned.

The Social Hour Club will meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the home of Doris Friend. Readers will be Mary Alice Lindburg and Lois Horberg.

Brian Alhorn, son of Ron and Leanne Alhorn of Cambridge, has achieved academic excellence at St. Ambrose University by being named to the Fall 2005 Dean’s List.

Ten students at Cambridge High School have been selected as members of the National Art Honor Society. The new members are Kourtine Janson, Katie Menard, Carli Schieferdecker, Heather Underwood, Alyssa Wilson, Kara Franck and Samantha Spangler.

25 Years Ago

February 8, 1996

Cambridge High School FFA member Lance DeDecker was honored for his conservation plan at the 56th annual banquet of the Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District held Monday, January 29 at the Deck, Geneseo. Other high school students honored were Jim Golby of Kewanee FFA, Jason Lilly of Orion, FFA and Adam DeRycke of Annawan FFA.

This temperature reading was recorded at Peoples Bank of Cambridge’s drive-up facility at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 3. At 20 degrees below zero, the temperature was still falling. Low for the evening, according to the Quad Cities National Weather Service, dipped to 24 degrees below zero. On Friday, February 2, the mercury sank to the lowest temperature ever recorded for the Quad Cities and vicinity, an icy 28 degrees below zero.

Social Hour club will meet at the Cambridge Café on Tuesday, February 13 at 2 p.m. with Barbara Clark serving as hostess. Readers will be Pearl Gillespie and Ruth Frisk.

Sammi Carlson, daughter of Brett and Terry Carlson, washed 100 pennies with lemon juice in Linda Denison’s class on Thursday, February 1.

50 Years Ago

February 18, 1971

Royalty candidates have been announced for the Cambridge High School Chapter, FFA and FH Sweetheart Ball slated for 8 to 11 Saturday night, Feb. 20 in the high school gymnasium. The candidates are Wanda Schieferdecker, Sharon Ralph, Dick Wells, Becky Hulslander and Robert Stach, Kathy Brodd, Mark DeKezl, Marta Arndt, Tom Wohrley and Paul Johnson. Theme for the event this year will be “Winter Wonderland of Love.”

The Cambridge Garden Club will meet at 2 Monday afternoon, Feb. 22, in the home of Mrs. William Conrad with Mrs. John Nye as the assisting hostess. Members will participate in the program.

Gary Manthe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Manthe of route 2 of Cambridge has been honored for the first quarter in receiving a grade point of 4.0 out of a possible 4.0 at DeVry Institute of Technology in Chicago.

Pairs N Spare, the adult fellowship of the Cambridge Lutheran Church, will conduct a Winter Picnic starting at 7 Sunday night, Feb 21, in the Community Hall.

100 Years Ago

February 4, 1921

Miss Blanche Wright left last Friday for a few days visit with her relatives and friends in Moline.

Mrs. C. L. Kettering and son Hammel, spent Saturday in Rock Island in Rock Island and Davenport.

Mrs. Daniel Conaghy and daughter, Gladys, spent Saturday in Davenport.

Mrs. Mary Broghammer spent last Saturday in Rock Island and Davenport.