Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 9, 2006

A granite and brick sign at Andover’s ball diamond will be erected in memory of the late Mayor Don Olson, who had served on Andover’s village board since 1966 until last May. He died last September.

Renae Radford of Orion was named to the dean’s list at Bradley University, Peoria, for the 2005 fall semester.

Orion High School graduate Nathan Galliart made the dean’s list at Iowa State University for the fall semester 2005.

Students from the Orion FFA chapter recently attended the National FFA organization’s Made for Excellence conference at Oak Brook Hills Resort in Oak Brook Hills, Ill., on Han. 20-21. Those attending are Ashley Carroll, Cody Smiley, Craig Shehorn, Danielle Mumma, Cassie Catlett and Alex Samuelson.

25 Years Ago

February 8, 1996

Several area residents were installed as officers of the Moline Assembly, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls on Saturday, February 3 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, Moline. They included appointed officers Sara Leader, religion; Martha Leader, service; Valerie Border, confidential observer and Kim Newton, outer observer, Adults installed as advisory board members are Becky Newton, mother advisor; Albert Fitch and David Newton.

Brian Magee of Lynn Center, a sales manager of Lynn Center, a sales manager at Pontiac Motors, has been named to the Pontiac Master Sales Guild for high levels of customer satisfaction, high sales and high scores on exams about product lines.

Jim Parry, Orion Middle School’s athletic director, accepts a memorial plaque from Pearl Schulenberg, who donated a trophy case in memory of her husband, the late Marvin Schulenberg. The trophy case, in the foyer of the gym, was dedicated between the seventh and eighth grade girls basketball games against Aledo on Monday, February 5.

C.R. Hanna Elementary students are Calli Burnett, Jaclyn Harrington, Samantha Crow, Heather Clark and Sarah Hepner were selected as finalists in the 1995-96 PTA “Reflection” competition. Reflections is a national project which encourages growth through the arts among school-age children.

50 Years Ago

February 12, 1971

Mr. and Mrs. Willard H. Kerr spent Saturday night and Sunday with their children Alice and Robert at the University of Illinois in Champaign and Urbana. Robert was formally initiated into Delta Phi Fraternity Saturday night. Mr. Kerr was invited and attended the banquet and ceremony and he was a Delta Phi when he attended the University.

Mrs. Charles Carlson entertained the Sisters of the Skillet in her home last Thursday afternoon. Prizes were won by Mrs. Elmer Wongstrom and Mrs. Helen Abrahamson. The March meeting will be held in the home of Mrs. Wongstrom.

Mothers of World II will meet Tuesday night February 16 in the American Legion rooms. The serving committee is Mrs. Myron Startup and Mrs. Duane Malmen.

Den 1 met at Mrs. Swanson’s on Monday, February 8. We played a word game and then we made valentine cards for our mothers. Gordie Dickerson is denner and Gregg Swanson is assistant denner. Gordie brought treats. We have a new boy named Ronnie Gulley. Randy McVietty, Keeper of the buckskin.

100 Years Ago

February 3, 1921

W. H. Rohrbach left Sunday evening for Chicago to attend the auto dealers convention and banquet and to visit the auto show which is now in progress.

Carl Larson returned Monday evening from Excelsior Springs, Mo, where he had been receiving treatment and baths for two weeks for muscular troubles.

Lestar McLeese left Tuesday morning from Gowrie, Iowa, where they are employed to visit home folks soon.

The ground hog got a glorious chance to see his shadow in the bright sunshine of yesterday.