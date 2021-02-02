Moen selected for All-State

by Mindy Carls correspondent

For the second year in a row, the Illinois Music Education Association has selected Lily Moen for the All-State Orchestra.

Moen, a senior at Orion High School, plays the cello. She is the daughter of Tim and Stephanie Moen of Orion.

Band director Lauren Heiberger told Moen during the school day that she had been selected.

“I was very excited because it was a difficult year and the music was challenging,” Moen said. “I was really happy to get to experience this again with my cousin Maggie (Nedved).”

Normally, middle school and high school students audition in person for ILMEA district band, choir and orchestra festivals. The best qualify for All-State performances at the state convention in Peoria during January.

“This year, we did not have in person auditions, so we had to record ourselves,” Moen said. “Since there was the opportunity to start over and record yourself as many times as you wanted, the standard was much higher. Additionally, we did not have a formal district festival, only an online workshop, so I had no idea where I was standing in comparison to the other students from our district.”

She said her favorite music for orchestra is Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony.

“The orchestra sounds full and lush when we play together,” Moen said.

In the Orion High School band, Moen plays the horn. Her favorite band piece is “Fate of the Gods” by Steven Reineke, which she said has a lot of fun parts for the horn.

At Illinois High School Association solo and ensemble contests, Moen earned Superior 1 ratings in cello solo, cello and violin duet, string quartet and woodwind quartet during her freshman year.

As a freshman, she participated in the fall play, “Our Town,” and the Winter One-Acts.

During junior year, Moen received Superior I ratings at the IHSA contest for her solo cello, cello and violin duet and woodwind quartet.

She was in the fall play, “The Brothers Grimm Spectatulathon,” the Winter One-Acts and the spring musical, “Bye Bye Birdie.”

Moen collected Superior I ratings for cello solo and brass ensemble during her junior year. She was in the Winter One-Acts and the spring musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.”

She is a member of the high school’s concert band, jazz band and concert choir.

Moen is the fifth chair cellist in the Quad Cities Youth Symphony Orchestra.

She is a member of the OHS National Honor Society chapter and holds a 3.8 grade point average. She is vice president of Student Council and president of the Class of 2021 Executive Council.

Moen runs cross country, plays soccer and participates in track and field for Orion.

Her community service includes volunteering for the iCan Shine bike camp sponsored by the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, as well as helping with the Catholic Heart Work Camp, the Orion Fall Festival Runs and the Orion Community Vacation Bible School.

Moen is employed by Corn Crib Nursery in Coal Valley.

She plans to attend a university and major in both speech pathology and Spanish while playing in the orchestra.