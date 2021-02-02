Police News

Geneseo Republic

Henry County Sheriff's Department

-On Thursday, January 28th at 12:10A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Geneseo. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffrey King (age 26) of East Moline, IL., was issued a notice to appear citation for a misdemeanor speeding violation (100mph in a 70mph zone).

Galva Police Department

January 25

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of NE 4th Ave to remove an unwanted subject.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SE 2nd Street for a shoplifting complaint. As the result, Christopher Leverette, 39, Galva, was arrested for retail theft. He was released with a notice to appear in Henry Co court.

Officer recognized a wanted subject in the 500 block of SE 2nd Street. As the result, Angela Cecil, 37, Toulon, was arrested on a Stark Co warrant for criminal damage to government supported property. She was given a required court date and released.

Officer went to various addresses and had subjects move their vehicles for the snowplow trucks to complete their routes.

Officer was dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch complaint about 2 miles west of town on Route 34.

January 26

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of SW 4th Street for a disturbance complaint.

January 27

Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of NW 7th Ave for a 9-1-1 hang up complaint. It was determined to be an accidental mis dial.

Officer spoke to a resident by telephone in reference to the theft of a stimulus payment.

Officer went to the 300 block of NE 4th Street to locate a wanted subject. As the result, Shawn Tarleton, 50, Galva, was arrested on a Henry Co warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving while license suspended. He was released with a required court date.

Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of NW 7th Ave for a harassment complaint.

January 28

Officer was notified of a crossing arm malfunction at the railroad crossing at NE 2nd Street. BNSF had a repair crew enroute.

January 29

Officer was dispatched to the Chester St railroad crossing for a malfunction of the crossing arms. BNSF was contacted for repairs.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on North Center Ave for an ongoing issue with their neighbor's cat being un-restrained.

Officer assisted Henry Co with a motorist assist with a truck in the ditch several miles north of town.

Officer was dispatched to a property line dispute / loud vehicle complaint in the 00 block of SW 8th Ave.

January 30

Officer was dispatched to assist Stark Co with attempting to locate a resident that left the scene of an accident in their county.

Officer was dispatched to the west end of town for a possible DUI and reckless driving complaint. Vehicle was located, driver was spoken to and was not intoxicated.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on NE 9th Street for a suicidal subject.

Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of SE 1st Street for an attempted phone scam.

Geneseo Police Department

01/27/2021 Scam-North Ward-The complainant reported they had been contacted via Facebook requesting personal information in reference to receiving a grant.The complainant did not provide the suspect with any information

1/27/2021 Disorderly Conduct-E. Pearl-The complainant reported a subject called as was harassing them on the phone. Officers attempted to contact the suspect. A report was completed.

1/30/2021 Theft under $500-US Rt 6. The complainant reported the theft of $30.34 of gasoline in a drive off.

1/30/2021 Scam-S. Oakwood Ave-The complainant reported they had been sent an invoice from a company stating it was for a sport calendar from Geneseo High School. Geneseo High School indicates they do not raise fund in this way.

02/02/2021 Attempted theft-The complainant reports that an unknown subject apparently tried to commit a theft from the complainants truck. No items were discovered missing.