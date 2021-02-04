State Police apprehend local men for child pornography

The Illinois State Police, in conjunction with the Geneseo Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Office, and Henry County State's Attorney, have arrested two men for dissemination and possession of child pornography.

Jason JV Moore, 41 of Geneseo, was arrested February 4 and charged with five counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography, (Class X Felonies.)

Brian W. Duwe, 54 of Orion was arrested on February 3, on eight counts of Disseminating Child Pornography, (Class X Felonies)and one count of Possession of Child Pornography. (Class 3 Felony)

Both men are currently be held in the Henry County Jail. Moore is being held on $250,000 bond and Duwe is held on $100,000 bond.

ISP DCI Investigators initiated an investigation after receiving information that each man was allegedly engaged in possessing or disseminating Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM) and/or Child Sexual Assault Material (CSAM). A thorough investigation ensued in conjunction with the Geneseo Police Department, the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office –Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), and a search warrant was executed at each residence. During the warrant execution, Investigators seized evidence supporting an arrest for Child Pornography.

Anyone who may have additional information is encouraged to call ISP at 309-752-4915 ext. 4935. Anonymous tips of child exploitation or child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line atwww.cybertipline.com.