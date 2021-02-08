Abilities Plus Endowment offers scholarships

Geneseo Republic

Kewanee, IL – Abilities Plus announces the availability of scholarship and project funds from their endowment. This year, two $1,000 Jean German Academic scholarships, named after former founder and long-time volunteer and supporter, Jean German will be awarded. Additionally, $6,000 in project funds will be available.

To be considered for the scholarships, applicants must be enrolled in, or have been accepted to, an accredited college or university, are pursuing a certificate or degree in a human service field of study, and hold a primary residence in Henry, Stark, or western Bureau County.

Additional qualifications include a career goal of working with children or adults with disabilities or developmental delays. Eligibility is open to recent or upcoming high school graduates, as well as current college students and adult learners.

The Endowment will also fund projects that offer individuals with disabilities the opportunity to gain independence or experiences they may not otherwise obtain. Community organizations and individuals are encouraged to apply. Endowment project money will not be granted for day-to-day operation expenses.

Interested applicants for scholarships or projects may contact Julie Landwehr at (309) 852-4626 or julie@abilitiesplus.org to receive the necessary paperwork. All applications must be received by March 31, 2021 to be considered. Applicants will be notified by July 1, 2021 of the committee’s decision.