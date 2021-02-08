Geneseo Historical Museum reopens

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

The Geneseo Historical Museum is once again open, after being closed twice since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Jennifer Bourne was named director of the Geneseo Historical Museum in March of last year, just prior to when the museum closed to the public due to the pandemic.

The museum then reopened in October with visitors by appointment only and guidelines in place, but then closed again in November when the corona virus numbers increased.

The museum is now open to visitors by appointment only. The museum is closed on Mondays. Temperature checks of visitors will be done at the entrance to the museum.

“Visitors are welcome, but they must have an appointment by first contacting the museum at 309-944-3043, Bourne said. “We can allow only a certain number of people in the museum at one time and we can not have more than 10 people inside at any time. Visitors also must wear masks and practice social distancing.”

Bourne said the museum will continue to follow guidelines in place by the State of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Health which means that the museum will remain open as currently allowed, “but this could change at any time,” she said.

In addition to a new display – “Technology – Past and Present,” there are many permanent displays to see at the museum.

Bourne is filling the position held by Angie Snook, who has retired after serving as museum curator/director since 1996. Snook currently serves on the museum board.