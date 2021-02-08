Henry County 708 Board seeks applications

Geneseo Republic

The Henry County 708 Mental Health Board is pleased to announce the opportunity for qualified agencies to submit applications for the 2022 fiscal year.

Organizations seeking funding must provide services to residents of Henry County in the categories of mental health, substance abuse and/or developmental disabilities. Under the provisions of the Community Mental Health Act, the 708 Board annually apportions tax monies from a budget approved by the Henry County Board.

Deadline for the current round of applications is March 31, 2021. Applications forms are available from:

Gail Ripka

1322 Kent Street

Kewanee, IL 61443

309-312-1716 gripka@comcast.net

Requests for the application may be made by mail, telephone, or email.

The Henry County 708 Mental Health Board currently funds Alternatives for the Older Adult, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center, Bridgeway, The Center for Youth and Family Solutions, Freedom House, Geneseo Marriage and Family Counseling, Good Shepherd Foundation, Henry County Health Department, Henry County Mental Health Alliance, Sol’s Legacy Ministries, and the Youth Services Bureau.

Members of the Henry County 708 Mental Health Board are Ned Richardson, Robin O’Connor, Amy Jackson, Betty Murphy, Carrie Boelens, Tammy Swanson, and Gail Ripka.