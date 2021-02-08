Jason JV Moore set for preliminary hearing

Jason JV Moore, 41, of Geneseo was arraigned in Henry County Court, Thursday February 4. He was arrested February 4 and charged with five counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography, (Class X Felonies.) He has requested the Public Defender. He is scheduled for preliminary hearing on February 16.

According to Henry County States Attorney Cathy Runty, a Class X Felony carries a jail sentence of 6 to 30 years, with no possibility of probation. If convicted, Moore will be subject to 3 years of supervised release, and must register as a sex offender.

On Oct. 22, 2020, ISP DCI Investigators initiated an investigation after receiving information Moore was allegedly engaged in possessing or disseminating Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM) and/or Child Sexual Assault Material (CSAM). A thorough investigation ensued in conjunction with the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office – Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), and a search warrant was executed at Moore’s residence. During the warrant execution, Investigators seized evidence supporting an arrest for Child Pornography.

Anyone who may have additional information is encouraged to call ISP at 309-752-4915 ext. 4935. Anonymous tips of child exploitation or child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.