Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Feb. 17, 2006

Mark Stevens, a senior at Geneseo High School, has advanced to the state speech meet, to be held in Oak Lawn on Fe. 17 and 18. Stevens was named sectional champion in the radio-speaking category at the section meet.

Students in Sally Eberhardt’s English classes at Geneseo High School are building bridges in the community, and those bridges are made from books. The nearly 50 senior students are teamed with members of the community in “Bridging the Gap”.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 16, 1996

Parking Association's last year: This is the last year Off-Street Parking Association will issue employee parking permits for employee lots in downtown Geneseo. For the next calendar year, the City of Geneseo and the Off-Street Parking Association have come to an agreement for the city to take over the parking lots.

Stone Soup University starts this Sunday at several locations around Geneseo. Classes are from 1 to 4 p.m. Unless otherwise noted, all will be held for three consecutive Sundays.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 11, 1971

Geneseo senior high school dramatics students brought home a third-place trophy Saturday, from the North-Central Illinois Dramatics Conference held at Mendota, with their play, “The Lottery”.

A Little League Baseball Auxiliary was formed Tuesday evening, in the Legion Hall and plans were made for the first moneymaking project – a public dance Saturday evening, Feb. 20 at the Moose Hall.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 11, 1921

The Presbyterian married men’s basketball team defeated the G.C.I. team in the Presbyterian gymnasium Monday evening, the score being 31 to 15.

We are showing the latest spring millinery now, and every day many of the nifty styles are snapped up, so make your selection early. Lamber Dry Goods Co.