Pop Up Farmer's Market Saturday in Geneseo

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Shoppers will find a wide selection of Valentine gift ideas at the “Pop Up” Farmer’s Market tomorrow (Saturday, Feb. 13) in downtown Geneseo. The Market will be featured from 9 a.m. to noon at area businesses.

Jill Darin, Geneseo Farmer’s Market coordinator who volunteers her time with the program, said she came up with “something different to promote shopping local and to support the Farmer’s Market and local businesses, and we are hoping shoppers will stay downtown and eat lunch.”

She is in charge of the weekly Farmer’s Market held on Saturdays from June through October in the street by Geneseo City Park, and said, “We are having a ‘pop up’ market since it’s to cold and snowy to be at the park.”

“It’s something new and we are going to try it,” she said.

The “Pop Up” Farmer’s Market vendors will offer a variety of baked goods, painted and glass artwork, face coverings, sewn crafts and local author Steve Kastorff with the books he has written about Geneseo.

Darin said, “It’s a great way to get sweets and a gift for Valentine’s Day.”

Vendors will be located at the Geneseo locations:

-Geneseo Brewing Company, 102 South State St.

-Four Seasons, 110 South State St.

-JW’s Shooting Parlor, 207 North State St.

-My Moon Creations, 104 South State St.

-Pegasus, 117 South State St.

-Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 South State St.