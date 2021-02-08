Henry County man arraigned on child porn charges

CAMBRIDGE — Brian W. Duwe, 54 of Orion is on administrative leave from his position with the Geneseo School District after being arrested Feb. 3, on eight felony counts of disseminating child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.He was arraigned in Henry County Court February 5, and will retain his own attorney.

Duwe is employed as a middle school science teacher. A statement by the Superintendent indicated that he had been employed since the beginning of the 07-08 school year, and is currently on administrative leave.

Henry County States Attorney Cathy Runty states that a Class X Felony carries with it a 6-30 year jail term, with no possibility of parole. If convicted, the accused is subject to 3 years of supervised release, and must register as a sex offender. These charges are not indicative of sex acts, but the possession and distribution of pornographic materials involving children under the age of 18.

ISP DCI Investigators initiated an investigation after receiving information that he was allegedly engaged in possessing or disseminating Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM) and/or Child Sexual Assault Material (CSAM). With the assistance of the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office –Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), a search warrant was executed at Duwe's residence. During the warrant execution, Investigators seized evidence supporting an arrest for Child Pornography.

Anyone who may have additional information is encouraged to call ISP at 309-752-4915 ext. 4935. Anonymous tips of child exploitation or child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line atwww.cybertipline.com.