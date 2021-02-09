Galva police ask for help identifying intruder

Geneseo Republic

On the night of Saturday, January 30, 2021, Galva Junior/Senior High School was burglarized. A white male subject gained entry into the building by breaking out a classroom window. The subject then searched every room of the building taking property along the way. The subject was wearing a black colored winter coat with a large hood, a blue colored face mask, blue jean trousers, and light colored gloves. Using digital imaging technology, the subject’s height was determined to be between 5’ 8” and 5’ 10”.

We are asking the community for any information regarding this incident and/or the identity of the subject. If you have any information, please call the Galva Police Department at (309) 932-3911 or Officer Brown, SRO at Galva Jr/Sr High School at (309) 932-2151.