Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 23, 2006

Cambridge Superintendent Steve Fink will invite superintendent and board presidents from AlWood, ROWVA, Galva and Orion to meet and talk about a school reorganization feasibility study.

Four Cambridge High School students were Section 3 FFA record book winners in their respective divisions. They will be moving on and competing at the district level. Their accomplishments are equivalent to being selected as an All-Conference athlete. Receiving honors are Dwight Yarger, Zack Seabloom, Courtney Conrrad and Matt Wager.

Four seniors on the Cambridge High School dance team performed a special number during Senior Night Activities Tuesday February 13. They are Renee Legate, Renee LeMaster, Meggie Pwens and Kellie Doyle.

Members of the Cambridge High School Pep Band performed for their final basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 14 during senior night festivities. They are Jesse Smith, Brinton Vincent, Keith Stewart, Bill Burklund and Petra Vidakovich.

25 Years Ago

February 22, 1996

“Bee a Winner” Winners in the annual Cambridge Local Spelling Bee held Tuesday, February 13 at Cambridge Elementary School were, first place winner Stephanie Kotch, second place, Heather Dole, third place winner Nick Casteel. Students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade completed; all winners are eighth grade students.

Dave Johnson, Cambridge Ambulance Service coordinator, handles equipment maintenance. His duties include washing and waxing the ambulance making sure oil changes, tune-ups and repairs are current. “We make sure it’s in good repair always ready for the next call,” he remarked. Emergency equipment such as portable suction units and automatic external defibrillators have batteries which need to be recharged or supplies are stocked, such as bandages, oxygen masks, ice pack and heat packs. Other ambulance service members assist with equipment maintenance, he noted.

Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce members gathered for the annual membership dinner on Saturday, February 17 ay Valley View Country Club, Cambridge. Officers for the 1996 are Richard Lindburg, Vernon Stackhouse, Susan Yarger and Denise Nelson and Sue Hatler.

During the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership dinner, Darlene Knipe of the Cooperation Extension Service-Quad Cities Extension Center was the featured speaker. She presented information on the topic “Small Business Survival Strategies” at the Saturday, February 17 event.

50 Years Ago

March 4, 1971

The Cambridge American Legion and the Jaycees will sponsor a Men’s Night and smorgasbord supper Friday night, March 5 in the Legion hall. The supper will be served from 6 to 8.

A dance for members and guests will be held from 9 to 1 Saturday night, March 13 in the Valley View clubhouse.

Mothers of World War II Unit will meet at 2 Monday afternoon, March 3 in the library meeting rooms.

Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Carlson who have owned and operated Carlson’s Grocery for almost and operated in Andover, discontinued the business Monday, March 1.

100 Years Ago

February 17, 1921

The Ladies’ Bazaar is showing Pattern Hats in Satin Crepe. Cellopans and Straw. Prices from $4.00.

Mrs. Chas. McMullin and Miss Phoebe Rogers spent last Friday visiting friends in Kewanee.

Mrs. Bertha Wyatt spent yesterday with relatives and friends in Galva.

Those who enjoyed Tarzan Of the Apes will want to see the concluding chapters in the Conclusion of Tarzan, Wednesday, February 23 at the Palace.