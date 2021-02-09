Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 23, 2006

The Poetry Café has become an annual tradition at Orion High School, where the English teachers highlight poetry during the week in which Valentine’s Day falls.

The Orion school district is one of 61 in the state to receive the Bright A+ Award for 2006. It is the only award winner in the Quad City area.

Lt. Gov. Pat Quinn greets Main Street Orion president Tony Hamilton and program manager Pam Owens during Illinois Main Street Day at the state capitol in Springfield on Thursday, Feb 9.

With a silver medal on Saturday night. Tyler Clark became the first Orion wrestler to secure three medals at state. A little later on Saturday night. Chet Cox placed second at 171 lbs.

25 Years Ago

January 25, 1996

Paul Fliege, a graduate of Orion High School, has been named to the president’s list at Culveer-Stockton College, Canton, Missouri for the fall semester of 1995.

Orion High School graduate David Carlile and other members of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Western Illinois University, Macomb raised money to buy toys for three daycare centers in Macomb before Christmas. The cadets raised $250 and bought presents for each child, as well as items such as paint for all the children.

Reservations for the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner meeting are due by Thursday, February 8. The Factory, Orion will host the dinner on Monday, February 12, with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Chamber officers will report on the past year’s activities and introduce new board members and officers. The recipient of the Keith L. Payne Citizen of the Year award will be announced.

Due to recent bad weather and school closing. Orion Middle School report cards will distributed on Tuesday, January 30 rather than Friday, January 26.

50 Years Ago

February 25, 1971

The 24th Annual Convention of District 15 Mothers of World War !! was held Thursday, Feb. 18, Kufus Building, Altona.

Mrs. Maude Norcross returned Sunday to her home in Orion after a stay in the home of her son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Eben Johnson in Andover.

The Never Miss Club met Tuesday night in the home of Mrs. Harvey Hiatt. Prize winners in games were Mrs. Forrest Kindelsperger, Mrs. Dale Malmen and Mrs. Herman Hansen. The March meeting will be in the home of Mrs. Hansen.

Mr. and Mrs. Dale Fouts have purchased the lot south adjoining their property at 102 11th Ave from Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Thomas of Streator, IL.

100 Years Ago

February 10, 1921

The Stitch and Chatter club were entertained at a noon day dinner at the home of Mrs. W.W. Kerr on Tuesday.

Our high school basketball team, including eight regulars and substitutes, were entertained at the home of their coach, Mr. Beckner of Lynn, last night, at a splendid chicken dinner, served by Mrs. Beckner, and the boys say she is a she is a real cook. A pleasant social evening was also enjoyed.

The Orion high school basketball team will go to Alexis tomorrow night for a game with the high school team of that place.

C. H. Larson of Moline, visited old friends here Tuesday.