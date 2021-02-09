Orion's Carlson selected for District Band

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion High School junior Anne Carlson was selected to play flute in the Illinois Music Education Association’s District 2 senior band.

She is the daughter of Mary and Richard Carlson of Orion.

Because of the pandemic, the district concert could not be held. Students instead participated in a virtual clinic.

Carlson had a memorable reaction to learning from band director Lauren Heiberger that she had been selected for the district band.

“I walked into the music room with my brother to put our instruments away, and my band director called my name really excited,” Carlson said. “I was kind of confused as to why she was excited, and then she told me that I got in. I screamed yay and jumped up and down like five times. I couldn’t stop smiling throughout my entire first-period class.”

She said the most challenging part of the district audition was the music.

“Before the audition, I had never played a piece that was all sixteenth notes,” Carlson said.

Her favorite music from OHS concerts was “Galop” and a Cajun Folk Song, “La Belle et le Capitaine” and from Orion Middle School concerts, “Carpathia.”

Carlson has been in the OMS band and the high school marching band and concert band.

As a freshman and sophomore, she received Excellent II ratings for flute solos in the Illinois High School Association’s solo and ensemble contest.

During Carlson’s sophomore year, she was the sixth chair in the first flute section of the Augustana Honor Band. In 2019, she was fifth chair in the first flute section of the Three Rivers Conference Honor Band.

She is on the OHS high honor roll. She is a member of National Honor Society.

Carlson studies taekwondo.

Community service includes volunteering at the Rock Island Animal Shelter as a freshman.

She has not selected a college yet, but plans to double major in flute performance and something else.