Orion's Nedved named All-State

by Mindy Carls correspondent

The Illinois Music Education Association selected Orion High School junior Maggie Nedved for All-State honors.

For the second year in a row, she was named to the senior orchestra as a violist. She is the daughter of Peter and Sarah Nedved of rural Coal Valley.

Nedved learned she had been selected from her band director, Lauren Heiberger.

“I was called to the office and sent to the band room, where I was told the exciting news,” Nedved said. “As you can imagine, I was very happy to hear I had been selected once again, even in the current circumstances.”

The first step of qualifying was to go through the audition for the district festival. Normally the auditions are done in person, but because of COVID-19 students had to submit recordings.

“The most challenging part of the audition was the recording process,” Nedved said. “It is hard to record yourself playing an audition and not want to redo it hundreds of times.

“I am my hardest critic, so it was challenging to not spend all day recording and be okay with a few mistakes,” she said. “In the end, my audition was not perfect, but I reminded myself, neither are my in-person auditions.”

Nedved plays viola with the Quad City Youth Symphony Orchestra (since 2013) and percussion in the Orion High School band.

“My favorite orchestra piece is the Fifth Symphony by a Russian composer named Dmitri Shostakovich,” she said. “This is one of my favorites because of the history of the song. It is beautiful piece that tells the story about the Russian occupation during World War I. It was written in 1937 after Shostakovich had been banished from music. He wrote this in response to his critics.”

Her favorite piece with the OHS band was “Fate of the Gods” by Steven Reineke.

“Unfortunately, we were never able to perform it for a live audience due to the pandemic, but it will still always hold a special place in my heart,” Nedved said. “It is such a fun piece to play, especially for my instrument, percussion.”

Nedved has played percussion in concert band since sixth grade. She played alto saxophone in jazz band during her freshman and sophomore years.

She also sang alto in the high school choir during her freshman year.

At the Illinois High School Association’s solo and ensemble contest, Nedved received Superior I ratings for viola solos as a freshman and as a sophomore.

Nedved plays viola at Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion, and in a quartet with her aunt, Stephanie Moen, and her cousins, Mark and Lily Moen, all of Orion, for weddings and other events.

She also participates in OHS plays and musicals, including “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Little Shop of Horrors,” as well as small productions.

Nedved has been on the high honor roll with a 4.0 grade point average through the midpoint of her junior year.

She is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, FCA (as a leader) and the junior class Executive Council. She competes in Scholastic Bowl.

Nedved runs cross country and long-distance races in track.

Her community service includes mentoring the youngest players in the Quad City Symphony’s Prelude Strings.

“This has given me an excellent opportunity to share my passion of playing the viola and to encourage the next generation to continue their musical journey,” Nedved said.

She is a member of Mary Our Lady of Peace’s youth group. Nedved volunteers with ICan Shine bike camp sponsored by Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, Catholic Heart Work Camp, Orion Fall Festival Runs, Orion Community Vacation Bible School and the Orion FCA breakfast for first responders.

Nedved is currently employed at Chick-fil-a in Moline, but is currently inactive because of school and other activities. During the Christmas season, she worked at Von Maur in Southpark Mall as a gift wrapper.

She plans to attend college to study pharmacy and hopes to participate in music there.