Police News

Geneseo Republic

Henry County Sheriff's Office

-On Wednesday, January 27th Henry County Deputy conducted follow-up investigation on a single vehicle traffic crash that had occurred on Sunday, January 24th at 6:44P.M. on Il. Hwy. 92 north of Geneseo. No injuries were reported. The driver of the vehicle, Brandon Lopez (age 29) of Kewanee, was issued notice to appear traffic citations for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, failure to report accident to police authority, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

-On Monday, February 1st Henry County Deputy conducted follow-up investigation on a single vehicle crash that had occurred on Wednesday, January 13th at 8:00P.M. on N570 St. west of Co. Hwy. 5 north of Galva. No injuries were reported. The driver of the vehicle, Cody Weir (age 28) of Cambridge, IL., was issued notice to appear citations for operating an uninsured vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and failure to give information after striking unattended property.

-On Wednesday, February 3rd at 8:04P.M. Henry County Deputy went to a residence on W. Mill St. in Kewanee to serve a civil paper. While at the residence Deputies arrested Brendan Bond (age 30) of Kewanee on a Henry County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on the original charges of driving on a revoked drivers license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

-On Wednesday, February 3rd at 9:37P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on N. East St. north of Kewanee. After initial investigation Deputies arrested Corry King (age 45) of Kewanee, IL. on the charge of criminal trespassing. He was released with a notice to appear in court.

-On Friday, February 5th at 10:09P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to assist a motorist stuck in a ditch on Cleveland Rd. near Colona. The driver of the vehicle, Victor Whitney (age 28) of Colona, was issued notice to appear citations for improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol, and DUI.

-On Sunday, February 7th at 9:50P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on W. Division St. in Galva. The driver of the vehicle, Chance Johnson (age 21) of Kewanee, IL., was issued citations for improper lane usage, failure to signal when required, driving too fast for conditions, operating a vehicle with no valid drivers license, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, and for a misdemeanor speeding violation (88mph in a 45mph zone). Chance was also arrested on criminal charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. He was taken to the Henry County Jail. A passenger in the vehicle, Justin Holmberg (age 22) of Bradford, IL., was issued a notice to appear in court for the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Galva Police Department

February 1

Officer was dispatched to the Galva High School for a burglary, criminal damage to property complaint.

Officer was dispatched to the intersection of NW 4th Street and NW 4th Ave for a 2 vehicle accident with damage only. As the result, Ricky Billingsly, 55, Galva, was issued a citation for failure to yield the right-of-way at a stop intersection.

Officer, along with the fire dept and Stark Co Medic, were dispatched to assist Henry Co with an accident east of town on Route 34. Two vehicles were stuck in the ditch across from each other. No collision occurred. Tow trucks removed both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

As the result of a traffic stop in the 200 block of NW 4th Street, Joshua Carlson, 31, Galva, was arrested for driving while license revoked. He was released with a notice to appear.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Swank Street for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be a small child playing with a phone.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SE 4th Street for a report involving an unemployment scam.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of NE 4th Ave for a mental subject that was acting out.

Officer spoke to a subject by telephone about a lost set of car keys.

February 2

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of NW 1st Street for a loose dog complaint. The resident transported to dog to the Vet Clinic for impound.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of SW 4th Street for a welfare check.

February 3

Officer was notified about a vehicle repossession in the 200 block of NW 1st Ave.

Officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of SE 2nd Street for a motorist assist complaint. The vehicle was towed.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of NE 4th Ave for a disturbance complaint.

February 4

Officer was notified of a crossing arm malfunction at the railroad crossing at NE 2nd Street. BNSF had a repair crew enroute.

Officer was dispatched to the 900 block of SE 2nd Street for a motorist assist.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on NE 2nd Street to assist IL DCFS.

Officer was dispatched to a loose dog complaint in the 200 block of NW 1st Ave.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of East Division Street for a loose dog complaint.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of NE 4th Street for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be an accidental mis dial.

Officer was dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch complaint on East 2250 Street near Trolley Road.

Officer assisted Henry Co with several motorist assists on County Highway 5 north of Galva.

February 5

Officer took a report by telephone about an attempted phone scam.

Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of NW 5th Ave for a 9-1-1 hang up call. Officer checked the area and wasnt able to find anyone in need of police assistance.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of SW 2nd Street for a gas drive off.

February 6

Officer assisted Henry Co with a vehicle rollover accident on 300 North just east of County Highway 5.

Officer was notified about a possible water main break in the 500 block of SW 6th St. The Galva Water Dept was notified .

February 7

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of East Division Street for an animal neglect complaint. 4 dogs were removed and impounded.

Officer was dispatched to a barking dog complaint in the 500 block of NW 8th Street.

Officer assisted the Henry Co Sheriff's Dept with a vehicle pursuit that ended in the 1000 block of West Division St. Several charges are pending with Henry Co.

Geneseo Police Department

2/2/21 Disturbance- Oakwood Avenue- Officers responded to a disturbance between cousins where one cousin was despondent over the issue. Officers assisted family members with obtaining assistance for this subject.

2/2/21 Child neglect- Bester Drive- Officers responded to a report of children being left attended in a vehicle. Officers conducted an investigation and it was turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services for further action.

2/2/21 Burglary from Motor vehicle- S. Oakwood Drive- Officers took a report of a burglary to a semi-trailer parked in the area. The subjects removed 3-4 small boxes that contained 6 Friskies party mix cat treat pouches from the trailer.

2/6/21 Criminal Trespass to vehicle/residence- E. Wells Street- The complainant reported an unknown subject entered their garage and vehicle. No items were reported missing.

2/7/21 Loud Noise- S. Center Street- Officers responded to a loud noise complaint. Officers spoke with all parties involved.

2/8/21 Criminal Damage to Vehicle- S. State Street- The complainant reported two tires on their vehicle was cut with an unknown object. At this time there are no suspects