Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

February 22, 2006

Bill King’s impending departure means Galva School District will have to fill both principal posts before next school year, bur hat could soon change. The Galva school board will meet tonight (Wednesday) to interview three finalists for Galva Elementary Principal Roy Saatkamp’s job. Saatkamp is retiring at the end of the current school year.

Chad Morse of the Chuck Hay Insurance agency presents a $1,000 donation from the agency to Earl Stuckey of Hagberg-Hamlin American Legion Post 45. The money will be applied to the Legion’s building fund. The Legion is currently seeking land for the project.

Alwood High School students selected for the royal court of the Sweetheart Swirl dance held Feb.18 included sophomores Jon Swanson and Marysa McCready, and freshmen Ali McCaw and Luke Brandt, and Levi DeSutter, Nina Johnson, Kaitlyn Briggs and Nathan Parks, all juniors.

Beth Wright takes a breather from a busy schedule to relax at her home with one of the family’s two dogs. The Galva High School senior is this week’s Galva News’ Student of the week.

25 Years Ago

February 21, 1996

Members of the Galva Historical Society met on Feb. 13 to pay tribute to the first president of the society, George Swank, and to announce that Swank left his entire estate to society.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, the City of Galva will begin taking bids on lot number one of the new subdivision. The bids will be opened at the March 19 city council meeting.

Brian Fox Ellis tells stories to the students at GHS last Monday. Fox will be the Artist in Residence for the next two weeks in the Galva school district. He is a professional storyteller who will help kids develop better speaking, writing and listening skills.

Competing in last Friday’s Galva Spelling Bee were Val Quanstrom, Melissa Sweat, Andrea Calef, Ryan Sumner, Ryan Calef, James Brierton, Patrick Sloan, Emily Stahl, Lindsey Clark, Robyn Anderson, Bethany VanDeVelde, Brian Root, Jesse Lipke, Reece Johnson, Katie Norman and Whitney Wallace.

50 Years Ago

February 25, 1971

Mounds of butter are produced each day in big churns at the Galva Creamery. This is only one example of the wide variety of products produced in Galva area business firms each week. Items range from metal castings to golf carts and are shipped all around the country for sale.

A crystal chandelier effect is created by the combination of ice and wind that hit the area on Monday. Street lights shining through trees created pretty pictures but made for hazardous driving conditions early Monday. This was only part of the weather that plagued the area during the past week.

A nationally known speaker, the man of the year, election of directors and a chicken and ham dinner will all be features of the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet scheduled for March 16. The banquet will be held at the Midland Country Club this year and starts at 5:30 p.m. A former newspaper writer, public relations expert and a humorist, Emmett Butler, will be the featured speaker at the banquet this year.

100 Years Ago

February 17, 1921

Henry Woods, of Delavan, Illinois, was elected president of the Illinois Farmers; Grain Dealers’ association to succeed John Miller, of this city, at the annual convention held in Champaign last week. Mr. Miller retired from the presidency after being affiliated with the organization in various official capacities for a number of years. The conference was attended by about 600 delegates. Regardless of the low business tide in farm circles, the organization’s growth, so reports of the officers indicted, just has been phenomenal.

During the past fifteen days fifty-three hobos have prevailed upon the good nature of Policeman Walter Larson for a “flop.” From one to eleven “knights of the road” have slept in the city jail each night since February 1. The largest number to whom the city was host came on February 2, when eleven were parked in the jail.

Nearly two hundred members of the I.O.O. F. fraternal order in Henry county attended the district meeting held in this city Thursday night. Lodges represented at the meeting included Woodhall, Alpha, Orion, Cambridge and Kewanee. Ninety-two members of the local lodge were present. So large was the gathering hat it was necessary to conduct the business section in the opera house. A banquet dinner was served in the I.O.O.F. hall by a committee from the Rebekah lodge. The entertainment consisted of musical readings by Mrs. F.C. Mink and Mrs. F.E. Kelly, short addresses and popular music.

Miss Gertrude Metz was the guest of relatives at Silvis and Moline Saturday and Sunday.