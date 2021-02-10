Valentine seed cards

Geneseo Republic

Jacksonville, IL February 9, 2021: Valentine’s Day is a day of romantic celebration. A variety of different gifts are given on Valentine’s Day. Among the most popular are plants and cards. If you (or your kids) are looking to do something a little different this year, combine these two popular gifts into one and make a seed paper card.

What you’ll need

· Shredded paper (most kinds of paper will do, make sure it’s not glossy)

· Bowl of water

· Blender or food processor

· Strainer

· Old towels

· Seeds – can be flowers, herbs, or even vegetables

· Cookie cutters (optional)

· Paint, crayons, markers, etc. to decorate your card (optional)

How to make your seed card

1. Shred your paper into small pieces. This paper can be new or scrap paper. Once shredded, place it in your bowl of water for about an hour.

2. Place your soaked paper in your blender or food processor. Then fill your container halfway up with the water you soaked your paper in. Blend until you get a mushy pulp; if it’s not blending well, add more water.

3. Remove your pulp and place it in a strainer to get rid of some of the excess moisture.

4. Place towels on a flat surface and place pulp on top of towels. Remove your pulp from the strainer and spread it out over towels. Once you have your pulp spread to your desired thickness (the thicker it is, the longer it will take to dry), sprinkle your seeds on top and gently pat them into the surface.

5. Leave your paper to dry for at least 24 hours.

6. Once your paper is dry, it’s time to decorate! You can use your cards as is, or you can use cookie cutters to trace shapes and then cut them out. Once you have your cards are ready to go, flip them over (seed side will now face down) and decorate.

Planting your card

Once your cards are decorated, they’re ready to be handed out and planted. When it’s time to plant the card, it can be planted whole or shredded to cover a larger area. Lay the paper on the soil or potting-mix seed side up and cover it with ¼ of soil. Water the soil as needed, and soon you’ll have sprouts emerging.

Good Growing Tip of the Week: Different seeds may have different planting requirements. It may be helpful to include planting information with your cards; you can find this information on the seed packet.