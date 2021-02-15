Former MIG Governor Zack Sullivan to be Keynote speaker

Geneseo Republic

SPRINGFIELD - Model Illinois Government is proud to announce that it will welcome back former Governor and Senate President Zachary Sullivan as the keynote speaker for Model Illinois Government 2021.

Sullivan served as MIG Governor in 2014 as well as Senate President in 2013 and 2018. Sullivan now serves as the Executive Director of the Geneso Chamber of Commerce.

Sullivan participated as a delegate with Black Hawk College and University of Illinois Springfield during his time in MIG. He was the winner of the Jean Humphrey Award for Outstanding Member of the Senate in 2012 and George Perry Award for Outstanding Contribution to MIG in 2014.

In addition to his role at the Geneso Chamber of Commerce, Sullivan serves as Director at Large of the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (IACCE) Board of Directors and as a board member of the Geneso Rotary Club.

“It is truly an honor for me, both professionally and personally, for Governor Moore to have reached out to deliver the 2021 MIG Virtual Keynote Address," Sullivan said in a statement. "To have this opportunity to deliver the MIG Keynote Address behind many inspiring Illinois and MIG leaders before me is humbling.”

In his address, Sullivan hopes to communicate the importance of MIG as a tool for professional development, no matter each delegate's political background or career aspirations.

Sullivan said that the most important takeaway for all delegates participating in Model Illinois Government is developing valuable leadership skills.

Current MIG Gov. Isaiah Moore called Sullivan "the obvious choice" to serve as keynote speaker in a year like none other the organization has faced in its 40+ year history.

"Zach has given so much to this organization and he’s very inspiring as not only a MIG alumni but as a person," Moore said in a statement. "Mr. Sullivan is someone other people should aspire to be like: strong, courageous, and hard-working"

Moore served in the Senate with Sullivan during his year as Senate President in 2018 and attributed Sullivan's leadership as an important factor in him deciding to make his own run for President of the Senate in 2019 and later for Governor in 2020.

"Just like Zach and former Governor Kirksey, I wanted to step up and make a difference just like they did," Moore said.

Sullivan offered praise for the entire 2021 Model Illinois Government Executive Board and their staff members for exhibiting continued dedication to the organization in a stressful and uncertain time.

"This has undoubtedly been a difficult endeavor, as there is no playbook for a virtual simulation," Sullivan said. "The Executive Board didn’t know this would be what the 2021 simulation would look like when they were elected."

"That this group has come this far in the past year is admirable and really highlights the leadership skills MIG offers to delegates," Sullivan added.

The 2021 Model Illinois Government simulation will be held entirely online for the first time in its 43-year history. The conference will take place February 26 & 27.