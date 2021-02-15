Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Feb. 24, 2006

The Geneseo Police Department is offering "Operation Straight I.D.at 4 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. March 9 at the Geneseo Community Center. The program is designed to assist businesses in the sale of alcoholic liquor, tobacco products and lottery tickets. The free program is open to Geneseo and surrounding area business owners and their employees.

Pancake day March 5 Geneseo Kiwanis Club members Chuck Lund and Thorn Stone are preparing for the Kiwanis' annual pancake day, which will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5 at the Geneseo Moose Lodge. Tickets are available from Kiwanis, Geneseo Key Club and Boy Scout Troop No. 131 members or at the door.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 23, 1996

A few weeks ago we were freezing and altering our indoor temperatures by nearly 100 degrees over outdoor temps but we still didn't use anywhere near the amount of energy we use on a hot summer day, according to electric superintendent Jim Roberts. A cooling system takes a lot more energy.

Geneseo Chamber of Commerce Director Connie Smith Benning has announced she will be leaving her position at the chamber, on Friday, March 8. Ms. Benning has accepted a job as communications director at McGladrey-Pullen. in-Davenport, Iowa.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 18, 1971

National Future Farmers of America Week Feb. 20-21 will be observed by the Geneseo Senior High School Future Farmers of America chapter The Geneseo parent-member banquet Is the highlight of the week and will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb, 25, in the senior high school cafeteria.

Two hundred and twenty-five men attended the 10th annual meeting of the Geneseo Christian Men's Organization Monday evening at St. Johm’s Lutheran church. Don Woolen presented the program, for the evening on "Man's' Brotherhood.”

100 Years Ago

Feb. 18, 1921

While Supervisor and Mrs. J.S. Fillingsworth were at church last Sunday their children and grandchildren gathered at their home on West Palace Row to surprise them, the occasion being their fifty-first wedding anniversary. On account of sickness last year, part of the family were unable to be present at the celebration of their fiftieth anniversary.

New reduced prices on your shoe repairing at Kutsunis’ North Side shoe shop. Men’s half soles $1.30; men’s rubber heels 50 cents; leather heels 50 cents; ladies soles $1.00; straightening ladies heels 25 cents; ladies rubber heels 40 cents.