First Baptist in Galva opens food pantry

Geneseo Republic

Galva, IL: First Baptist Church of Galva today announced the opening of their Food Pantry to the public on a weekly basis, beginning Feb. 19. The hours for shopping are on Fridays, 11:00AM to 1:00 PM and on Sundays following the Sunday service which begins at 10:30 AM. Proper wear of a face mask is required.

First Baptist is located at 211 NW 4th Ave., Galva, IL, across from Wiley Park. Please enter through the Northwest door, which will be marked and exit the north door in the GYM. For more information call 309-932-2713.