Galva Chamber seeks nominations for Citizen of the Year

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The Galva Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the friend of the chamber and the Citizen of the Year.

There is no banquet planned for this year due to the Pandemic.

President Stacy Hanks said that the group hopes to award the recipients their awards at Wiley Park in early summer.

If you would like to submit a name, please do so by sending your name or names to Galva Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 112 Galva, Il 61434, email shanks@commstatebank.com, send a message through the Galva Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook account or drop off through the drive through at Community State Bank in Galva. All names must be received by February 28th.

The Chamber of Commerce has new officers for 2021 which include:

President, Stacy Hanks, Vice-president, Carson Halsall, Treasurer, Adam Jaquet, Secretary, Jake Anderson

Board members: Mike Yepsen, Mike Keup, Brian Anderson, Melissa Halsall and Barry Millender