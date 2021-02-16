Galva Park District still seeking Grounds Superintendent

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The Galva Park Board met Wednesday night and will contact Tony Tracy from the State to see what information is available for opening the pool for 2021.

The board is still taking applications for the Superintendent position. There has been an application received. Anyone interested should pick up one at Porter Hay Insurance on Main Street in Galva. The position pays $7,500 per year.

Any questions concerning the Galva Park District should be directed to Board President Katie Laurin in the absence of a Superintendent.

Supertendent Lou Patty’s retirement was effective January 31.

The board had an inquiry from Bev Laramore about her late husbands bench, tree and plaque. The bench is in place and the tree and plaque will installed when the weather warms up.

The board went into closed session to discuss real estate.

The bid on siding the Herbster house remains tabled.