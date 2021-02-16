Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 2, 2006

During National FFA Week last week, Cambridge FFA advisor Corey Terwillinger and the members planned a variety of activities. The polar dive was Wednesday, Feb. 22. Jamie Williamson, dressed in Army fatigues, does a hand stand on the side of the cattle tank before diving in. Jesse Hutchinson, a senior at Cambridge High School wears a body suit of duct tape. The cattle tank contained 350 gallons of tap water.

J. Kyle Braid Recipients are gearing up for the annual Henry County Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4 at Wethersfield High School. The dinner, silent auction and live auction has been organized to raise money to defray the expenses of sending students/athletes/leaders from six Henry County high schools for the training camp. Showing off some of the Cambridge items are Heather Hull, Cambridge sponsor Lisa Miller and Rylee VanMelkebeke. Hull and VanMelkebeke attend the camp last year.

The Cambridge School District was recently awarded grant funds to support the services of the district’s school library media program.

Jenny Clark, a senior on the Cambridge High School basketball team led the team in most offensive categories. He had the most points with 431 for an 18-7 per game average. That places her third on the all-time scoring list behind Josie Todd and Katy Hulin.

25 Years Ago

February 29, 1996

Kate Yarger and Jake DeDecker were crowned this year’s queen and king of the Cambridge High School’s FFA and FHA Winter Formal dance held Saturday, February 17.

Jaime Edmund of Cambridge has been named to the University of Illinois, Urbana, dean’s list for he 1995fall semester.

Mindy Matson Rapp of Cambridge graduated Magna Cum Laude from Bradley University, Peoria during commencement ceremonies held Saturday, December 16. She received a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering.

Nathan Brewer, son of Dave and Glenna Brewer of Cambridge, has been named to the Northeast Missouri State University, Kirksville, Missouri dean’s list for the 1995 fall semester.

50 Years Ago

March 11, 1971

The VanDyke Shell Service station at the east edge of Cambridge has undergone a face lifting with the installation roof a new canopy and the addition of a new mansard roof complete with cedar shakes. The project was begun about the first of the year and is nearly completed. The contractor is Triangle Construction of Cambridge. Virgil VanDyke, owner and operator of the service station, said that the interior is being painted, and the outside of the building also will be painted.

New officers and directors were elected during a meeting of the Cambridge Rotary Club at noon Wednesday, March 3. The new officers are Henry Muller, president; Jim Braendle, vice president; Rev. Robert Van De Ven, secretary; and Earl Stackhouse, treasurer.

Thirteen pupils took park in a piano recital in the home of their teacher, Mrs. Boyd Wheatley, Sun afternoon. Those participating were Scott and Angela Baraks, and Lori Johnson, Moline; Lee Ann Mitchell and Mike Malmstrom, Buda, Trent Briggs, Mike and Christine Gust, Debra Mckinley, Peggy Schieferdecker, and Janet and Lynn Kenitser, all of Cambridge.

The Humphrey’s Trimmers bowling team won the team event in the Cambridge Women’s Bowling Tournament held recently at Community Lanes. The group scored 2,704 for the victory. Team members are Sandra Kaiser, Carol VanDeWalle, Karen Naslund, Sue Moody and Vicki Wexell.

100 Years Ago

February 21, 1921

F. L. Mann, daughter Dorothy and son Bill spent Saturday evening and Sunday with their relatives and friends in Cambridge. Incidentally they attended the basketball game between R.I. and C.H. in which the local team came out victorious by the score of 18 to 17.

Mr. and Mrs. J. E. Collins have moved into Timothy Kahe’s home on East Court St. formerly occupied by Theodore Barman and better known as the old McClang property. They formerly resided in the Fred Carlson house in the northeast part of town, the Carlson’s moving back about the first of March from the Tyller flats.

The next two meetings of the Chamber of Commerce will be held on March 1st and March 16th. There will be out of town speakers at both of these meetings and a big time is in store for all members.