Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 1, 2006

Kelsi Dehler and her Galva High School dance/ drill teammates are gearing up for their return to state competition at the University of Illinois on March 18. Seen with Dehler are Jill Johnson, Markle VanDeVelde, Beth Wright, Shelby Jacobson and Sami Miller. The publican support the team by attending the team’s benefit pancake breakfast at the Bishop Colony School from 7 to ll a.m. Saturday. Proceeds will be used to help defray travel expenses to state.

These ROWVA WYSE team members scored well in WYSE regional competition at Carl Sandburg College on Feb. 9. They are Thomas Reichert James Dykeman, Kenneth England, Collin Cameron, Dana Sopher, Kelly Flynn, Lisa Miller, Jake Mefford, Doug Rylander, Molly Cheline, Kim England, Noah Hendricks, Samuel Magnuson and Tyler Brown.

Rachel M. Rogers, a 2003 graduate of Galva High School, is one of the marshals for MacMurry College’s 2006 commencement, to be held Saturday, May 6 in Jacksonville.

Megan Krause and Ryan Main, both of Alwood High School FFA Chapter, attended the National FFA Organization’s Made for Excellence (MFE) conference at Oak Brook Hills Resort in Oak Brook Hills on January 20-22.

25 Years Ago

February 28, 1996

The City of Galva recently purchased a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria to be used by the Galva Police Department. The car, which is now out on the streets is fully equipped and feature red, white and blue decals and striping. City Administrator B. J. Cornwall and Mayor David

Thomsen stand behind the car as Police Chief Mike Sumner is handed the keys by Gustafson Ford owner Buck Gustafson. Sumner says that the car runs great and provides very nice ride.

Dean’s list for the 1995 fall semester have been announced band they include Britta Watters and Danelle Larson, both of Alpha; Brigit Wikoff of Oneida and Kathyrn Dieter, Kraig Gale and Stephen Dieter, all of Galva.

The ROWVA Jazz Band took third place in it division at the Western Illinois University Jazz Festival on Feb. 24. Shannon Carr, a ROWVA senior, won an outstanding trumpet player solo award.

Carr and Kristie Wagher, also a senior won outstanding soloist awards at the Dunlap Jazz Festival on Feb 17 when the ROWVA Jazz Band took second in its division.

50 Years Ago

March 4, 1971

Miss Noralle Edinger has been employed by Galva Community Unit School District 224 to take over teaching duties on the first grade level. Miss Edinger will be replacing Mrs. Peggy Malone who will be moving to Florida to join her husband who is presently employed there.

Kenneth E. Maguire, instructor of social science at Black Hawk College, East Campus has been promoted to the rank of assistant professor of social sciences, effective the 1971-72 academic year.

The senior MYF has a fun night planned Sunday evening from 5 to 6:45 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist church. Each is asked to bring a covered dish and sandwiches will be furnished. Games are planned.

Champion spellers are these two eighth grade students of the Middle School. Mark Zelnio correctly spelled “jeopardize” to defeat Jane Resseguie and became champion speller of the Middle School student body. The two will represent Galva in the county contest to be held in the Cambridge High School, March 25 at 1:30 p.m.

100 Years Ago

February 24, 1921

The automobile sales season in Galva has opened. Indications are that many cars will be sold, according to local dealers. Soderberg Brothers sold an overland touring car to Johnson Brothers of Nekona, this week. A Republic truck was purchased Monday by the Moline Oil Company’s branch here. “Prices on automobiles and trucks are from $200 to $400 less than they were a few months ago.” Said Wesley Soderberg yesterday. “We anticipate a busy season.”

The public is cordially invited to attend an open meeting of the Y.W. Club that is to be held in the Congregational church next Tuesday evening. Mrs. Mary Aleshire, of Plymouth, will deliver an address on the Orient. As one of the features of the evening several members of the club, will wear oriental costumes. There will no admission charge. Miss Nellie Dunbar of Galesburg, came home Wednesday evening to attend the club dance in the opera house.

The next dance to be given by the Galva Dancing club will be Wednesday evening, March 2. Music will be furnished by Ronstrant’s Orchestra.