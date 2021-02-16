Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 2, 2006

Adam Tennant of Orion has been named to the 2005 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Dubuque. Adam graduated from Orion High School and is the son of Dean and Tina Tennant of Orion.

Jennifer Lawyer of Orion, graduated from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, on Sunday, Dec. 11, during the fall commencement exercises. She received a bachelor of science degree in psychology. She is the daughter of Mike and Deb Lawyer of Orion.

Two students from the area have been named to the dean’s list at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa. Nathan Galliart and Kristi Hepner, both of were among those named to the list for the 2005 fall semester.

Cssandra Kruse of Coal Valley is among he students named to the dean’s list at Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, IN, for the 2005 fall semester.

25 Years Ago

March 7, 1996

Orion High School home economics students were issued an “egg baby” on Tuesday, February 27 to help them understand the responsibility of the day-to-day care of areal child. The students had charge of the eggs until Friday, March 1. Students and their “children” are Nicole Arnold and her baby, “Fred the Egg Downey:; Erin Shafer and “Francis Paige”; Julie Higgerson and “Zoe Scott” and Brandy Cope and “Krystline Lillie Cope.”

Brian Clark and Aaron Patton, member of the Orion High School band, will perform in the Quad City Honor Band’s festival concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at the Galvin Fine Arts Center, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa.

Twenty-years after Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone, the editor of the Orion Times was growing frustrated. “While most of the towns around us have telephone connection, Orion is without it,” he complained in January of 1896. His wish was soon be fulfilled. On March 18, 1896, The Orion Telephone Exchange Association was organized.

Betsy Haars, a senior at Orion High School, received the Goode Citizen Award from the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) She is the daughter of Allen and Suzanne Haars of Osco.

50 Years Ago

March 4, 1971

February 14 was a noteworthy day for the congregation of the Orion Christian Church. On this day, the congregation held its first service in ite permanent home. After meeting in temporary facilities at 311 10th Ave, Orion, for the past 31 months, the congregation purchased the former medical clinic on the corner of 4th St and 12th Avenue of the late Dr. Young.

The Orion Charger basketball team who are co-champions of the Cornbelt Conference along with the Cambridge Vikings. They are Bill Downing, Larry Atkinson, Larry Manecke, Gordon Rehn, Rick Johnson, Tim Garrity, Jon Pettifer, Rich Nightingale, Dennis Petiffer, Jim Humphreys, Vern Moon and Jerry Johnson. Coach is Bob Bergstrom.

Mr. and Mrs. Sam Vincent moved February 20 to Moline. The Lytle Ball family moved to the Vincent Farm.

Dinner guests Sunday in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Bergling were Mr. and Mrs. Paul Vogel of East Moline and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Carlson and family of Galva.

100 Years Ago

February 17, 1921

John T. Montgomery and Daniel Hinman of Cambridge, were in Orion Monday.

Bring your rugs and carpets and let me clean them with Hamilton Beach carpet washer. It makes rugs look new. Edmund Furniture Co.

The American Legion basketball team has a game slated for Saturday night of this week at the pavilion with the Knoxville Nationals. This is a fast team, and a real game is looked for.

Tuesday evening, Feb. 22 at 8:00 o’clock, there will be a George Washington social at the M.E. Church.