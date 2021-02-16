News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Gugerty to present BCGS program via Zoom

The Bureau County Genealogical Society is delighted to announce that the program for the society on Thursday evening February 25 will be presented by David Gugerty on the topic of the Henry Immke Collection. Gugerty is the Curator of the Bureau County Historical Society Museum where the Immke Collection is housed. His experience includes work at the university museum at SIU Carbondale and positions at arts centers in Kentucky and North Carolina.

This rare and valuable collection is the result of the photography work done by Immke during the time period from 1866 until 1923 in Princeton and the Bureau County area. The meeting will be presented Online via Zoom, and the program is open to the public. It will begin at 7:00, and those people who are not already members of BCGS will need to send an email request to the genealogy society bureaucounty@gmail.com requesting an invitation no later than February 23. A link will then be sent for the presentation.

Friends of Hennepin schedule Hike

The Friends of the Canal are holding their monthly Hike the Canal outing on Sunday, February 21. This portion of the "Hike the Hennepin" is 3.2 miles in length and it has been named the "Kingfisher".

The hike will be from Lock 17 to Lock 21. Hikers will meet at Lock 21 (Lift Bridge) at 1: 30 pm, where we will be shuttled to Lock 17 to begin our hike. Lock 21 is located approximately three miles west of Wyanet on Routes 6 & 34. We ask that you dress weather appropriately. For more information, contact Ed Herrmann at: hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org (email) or call 815-664-2403 (home) or log on to our website at: www.friends-hennepin-canal.org.

Junior Achievement Virtual Job Fair

JA Inspire Virtual Career Fair is Junior Achievement’s new college, career, and trades exploration program for 7th-12th grade students. JA Inspire Virtual features 50 regional organizations. Using virtual technology, students will interact with exhibitors, participate in webinars, and download career information and videos that will help guide them in their career choices. The career fair goes live on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Students have access to the virtual platform through Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Orion library starting Tween Club

Western District Library, Orion, is starting a Tween Club, which will meet for the first time on Friday, March 5.

Boys and girls from fifth through eighth grade are invited to come to the library at 4 p.m. to make slime. All materials will be provided. A contest will determine the prettiest, grossest and best-sounding slime.

Registration is required. Stop by the library or call (309) 526-8375 or go to the library’s website, westerndistrictlibrary.org, to register on the calendar page.

For more information, send a message to the children’s librarian Brooke Veyette at bveyette@orionlib.org. submitted by Mindy Carls