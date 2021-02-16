Orion, Coal Valley churches plan Lenten services

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion and Coal Valley churches are announcing Lenten services.

Orion Community Lenten services will only online this year, with no luncheons. Videos will be uploaded to Orionareachurches.org by noon on Fridays, Feb. 19, Feb. 26, March 5, March 12, March 19 and March 26.

Beulah Presbyterian Church, Orion, and First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley are having a series of mission programs at 11 a.m. each Thursday during Lent. Worshippers are welcome to come in person or to watch YouTube videos on the churches’ YouTube channel, “First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley and Beulah.”

Tentative mission speakers include:

• Feb. 5, Coal Valley — Children’s International.

• March 4, Coal Valley — World Relief.

• March 11, Beulah — Foster care, or King’s Harvest Ministries, or Christian Care men’s shelter, Rock Island.

• March 18, Coal Valley — To be determined.

• March 25, Beulah — Foster care, or King’s Harvest Ministries, or Christian Care men’s shelter, Rock Island.