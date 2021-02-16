Police News

Geneseo Republic

Henry County Sheriff's Office

-On Wednesday, February 10th at 3:29P.M. Henry County Cambridge Division Deputy responded to a theft complaint at a business on E. Court St. in Cambridge. After investigation of the theft the Deputy issued a notice to appear in court for the charge of retail theft to Linda Foss (age 66) of Kewanee.

-On Wednesday, February 10th at 4:14P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on N1700 Ave. north of Osco, IL. After initial investigation Deputies arrested Gene Davis (age 36) of rural Osco for the charge of domestic battery. He was taken to the Henry County Jail.

-On Wednesday, February 10th at 9:42P.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Il. Hwy. 17 west of Galva. No injuries reported. After initial investigation Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Brandon Jackson (age 22) of Alpha, IL., for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and DUI. A passenger in the vehicle, Andrew Johnson (age 24) of Woodhull, IL., was issued a citation for illegal transportation of alcohol by passenger.

-On Thursday, February 11th at 9:08P.M. Henry County Deputy went to a residence on W. Williams St. in Atkinson and arrested Kevin Frank (age 40) of Atkinson, IL. on a Bureau County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on the original charge of felony domestic battery. He was also arrested on a LaSalle County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on the original charge of criminal trespass to land. He was taken to the Henry County Jail.

Galva Police Department

February 8

Officer was dispatched to the 700 block of NW 1st Ave for an activated burglar alarm. Officer checked the property. False alarm.

Officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of SW 2nd Street for a verbal domestic dispute.

Officer assisted a motorist that slid off the roadway near the intersection of SW 9th Ave and West Division Street.

Officer was dispatched to the area near Community State Bank for a wild animal complaint involving a white-tail deer walking around. The deer was located and appeared healthy.

February 9

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SE 3rd Street for a battery complaint.

Officer was dispatched to a 9-1-1 mis dial call from a student at the high school. The SRO was notified and verified there was not an emergency.

Officer was dispatched to the Galva Cemetery for an abandoned vehicle complaint.

Officer was notified about a repossession that was occurring in the 400 block of SE 1st Street.

February 10

Officer met with a subject at the Galva PD to renew their annual sex offender registration.

February 11

Officer was dispatched to a 9-1-1 hang up call in the 300 block of Commercial Street. It was an accidental mis dial.

Officer was dispatched to a vehicle that slid into the ditch in the 900 block of SE 2nd Street. The vehicle was towed out.

February 12

February 13

Officer was dispatched to meet a complainant at the Galva PD who had captured a loose dog. The dog was impounded and later released to it's owner.

Officer spoke to a subject by telephone about a wallet they had lost while plowing snow.

Officer met with a subject that had located an ATM card at a local bank. The owner was contacted and the card was returned.

February 14

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SE Industrial Ave to assist a citizen.

Geneseo Police Department

02/10/2021 Suspicious Activity-N. VailStreet, Officers responded to a reported suspicious item in a mailbox. Officers examined the item and determined there was no cause for concern about the item.

02/10/2021 Theft under $500-US Hwy 6, the complainant reported a theft of $22 in gasoline. The suspect vehicle, a black Toyota, left the business without paying for the gasoline dispensed.

02/11/2021 Assist Ambulance-Culver Court, Officers responded to a reported person down call. Upon arrival officers found the victim unresponsive and in cardiac arrest. Officers began CPR and utilized their AED on the victim.

02/12/2021 Domestic Disturbance-Brown Street, Officers responded to a domestic disturbance between two individuals. Officers spoke with both parties and they separated or the evening.

02/13/2021 Disorderly Conduct by telephone-S. Congress St-The complainant reported a harassment by telephone. Officers are conducting an investigation into this incident.