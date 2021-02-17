Sharon Oleson

Geneseo Republic

SHARON ROSELIEB-OLESON, 81, of Prophetstown, IL, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Allure of Prophetstown.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and there will be no visitation. Cremation rites will be accorded. The Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be at Hooppole Cemetery in Hooppole, IL.

Sharon was born October 17, 1939, in Prophetstown, IL, to William and Flossie (Egert) Roselieb. She was a graduate of Geneseo High School in Geneseo, IL. Sharon married Ronald L. Oleson on November 1, 1957, in Hooppole, IL. She worked at her mother-in-law’s grocery store at the Corner Café in Prophetstown. She also worked at Frary Lumber and Eclipse Lawn Mower Company as a bookkeeper. Sharon was a member of Leon United Methodist Church in Prophetstown. She loved reading and socializing with the ladies in town. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family. She cherished her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald; one daughter, Andrea (Larry) Niccoli of Prophetstown; two sons, Cory (Tammie) Oleson of Prophetstown and Shane (Kendra) Oleson of Geneseo, IL; eight grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald (Shirley) Roselieb of Hooppole, IL, and Gary Roselieb of Prophetstown; and her beloved dog, Sunshine Wiggle Fanny Oleson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joyce Anderson; three sisters-in-law, Frannie Oleson, Jackie Roselieb, and Lorraine Massey; two brothers-in-law, Carlyle Oleson and Roger Massey.

