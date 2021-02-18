Atkinson ready to begin sewer projects

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Work is expected to begin as soon as possible on the sanitary sewer improvement extension at the east edge of the village.

At their meeting Monday, Feb. 15, the board accepted a bid of $568,910 from Curnyn Construction, Geneseo, to install a lift station and pipeline to complete the extension work.

In April of last year, the board approved borrowing a $1 million line of credit at a 3.5 percent interest rate with Bank Orion to pay for some of the project. When the project is complete, the loan will be set up on a 10-year payment plan. The loan will be repaid through TIF funds.

The village was awarded the Economic Development Administration grant of $513,274 to be used for the sanitary sewer improvement projects.

Total cost of the project is estimated at $1.5 million.

Work is scheduled to begin as soon as weather allows the entire project must be complete by July 1, 2021, for the village to receive the EDA grant.

In other business, the board approved purchasing a shelter for Veterans Park at a cost of $64,000. The existing shelter and concrete surrounding the current shelter will be replaced.

The board will now seek bids for the work in addition to bids for a separate structure for two bathrooms, water and sewer extension and sidewalk extension.

The project is being paid for in part with a matching grant of $67,000 from Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) with the total cost of the work estimated at $137,000. The work must be complete by July 1 if the village is to receive the grant money.