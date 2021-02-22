Annawan postpone Junior Hi football

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

At their meeting on Feb. 17, Annawan School Board members approved postponing the junior high football season to this fall. Previously, junior high football was to begin in March, but because of weather conditions and scheduling, the board approved moving the season to fall.

In his communications to the board, Superintendent Matt Nordstrom commented on students in the Annawan School District having been in school for more than 100 days and he said, “I am very proud of our staff and students for being able to be in school for more than 100 days and I am also very proud of our safe return to sports. We feel very fortunate to have been able to offer in-person instruction since the beginning of the school year.”

In other business, the board:

-Approved the Quad City Career Technical Education (CTE) Amendment which involved all schools in the CTE approving all guidelines as set by the State.

-Approved again employing the firm of Gorenz & Associates, Peoria, as district auditors.

-Approved the Superintendent’s Evaluation for Superintendent Nordstrom.

-Approved hiring Whitney Walker as sixth-seventh grade volleyball coach.