Applications available for Henry County Fair pageants

Geneseo Republic

Entry forms for the 2021 Henry County Fair Pageants will be available starting on Monday, March 1. Forms will be available on the website www.henrycountyfairil.com and on the Facebook page “Henry County Fair Queen Pageant”. Entry forms are open to females residing in or attending school in Henry County. Age divisions are- Little Miss 5-7, Jr Miss 11-14, Miss Henry County Fair 16-21. There are limited spots open in the Jr Miss and Little Miss categories. All entry forms require a $40 sponsor fee that can be paid by a business, organization or individual. For questions please contact pageant director Kelli Patton by phone 309-944-7743 or email henrycopageant@gmail.com.